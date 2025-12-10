In response to the growing demand for solutions for low load-bearing roofs, Chinese manufacturer DMEGC is presenting an IEC-certified lightweight 460?W module at France's largest PV trade show - EnerGaïa.Chinese solar manufacturer DMEGC showcased a new lightweight rooftop solar module at the EnerGaïa trade show in Montpellier, France. The DMxxxM10RT-54HBW-LV panel is specifically designed for roofs that cannot accommodate standard modules. Built on the classic 1,762 mm × 1,134 mm × 30?mm format, the new product has a power output of 460 W. Weighing less than 7.5?kg/m², the module meets the requirements ...

