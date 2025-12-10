Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market worth $4.08 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.91 billion in 2025 to USD 4.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Browse 213 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 265 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2023-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 2.91 billion

USD 2.91 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.08 billion

USD 4.08 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 7.0%

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Trends & Insights:

The acrylic-based adhesives segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The paper backing material segment held the largest share of the market.

By product, silicone-based adhesives are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

The growth of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is driven by the rising adoption of wearables, the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, the demand for gentle-skin and extended-wear solutions, and the growing preference of hospitals for advanced adhesive dressings. However, pricing pressure from tendering and private-label competition restrains market expansion.

By product, The acrylic-based adhesives segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Acrylic-based adhesives are expected to hold the largest market share due to their strong, reliable adhesion, broad compatibility with diverse backing materials, and cost-effective manufacturing, which enables high-volume production of medical tapes and dressings. Their durability, moisture resistance, and suitability for extended wear make them the preferred choice in hospitals and OEM applications. Widespread use across wound dressings, fixation tapes, and device securement reinforces acrylic's dominant share.

By backing material, The paper backing material segment held the largest share of the market.

Paper backing material is expected to hold the largest market share due to its cost-effectiveness, breathability, lightweight nature, and widespread use in high-volume medical tapes and basic wound-care products. Its easy tearability and compatibility with acrylic adhesives make it ideal for routine clinical applications such as fixation tapes and disposable dressings. Strong adoption in hospitals and primary care settings reinforces its dominant share.

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, and strong adoption of premium wound care dressings and wearable medical devices. The region benefits from well-established clinical guidelines, strong reimbursement pathways, and widespread use of long-wear adhesives in diabetes management, remote monitoring, and post-operative care. The presence of leading manufacturers, extensive distribution networks, and high patient awareness further reinforce North America's dominant position in the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

Top Companies in Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market include Solventum (US), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Johnson & Johnson (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DuPont (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melgungen AG (Germany), and HB Fuller (US), among others.

