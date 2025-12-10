Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - 4th Interim Dividend

Anzeige
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
10.12.2025 16:42 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 4 th Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 4 th interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025 of 3.0625 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 20 February 2026, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 16 January 2026. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 15 January 2026.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.comwhere more information on the DRIP is available .

If you hold your shares via an investment platform or nominee arrangement, please contact your platform provider or broker for information on how to reinvest your dividends.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

10 December 2025


