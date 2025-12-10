iTrustCapital Surpasses $16 Billion in Total Crypto Transactions, Closing Out a Standout 2025

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / iTrustCapital, a leading platform for alternative assets, today announced it has surpassed $16 billion in total crypto transaction volume. This milestone reflects a 60% increase in client activity over the past year and highlights the company's continued momentum in the digital asset investing space. Achieved only two months after crossing the $15 billion mark, this accomplishment reflects the growing interest from individuals and businesses in making cryptocurrency a vital part of their investment, corporate, and retirement strategies.

"Reaching this milestone is a great way to close out a remarkable year for our team," said Kevin Maloney, Chief Executive Officer of iTrustCapital. "As we head into 2026, we're focused on expanding what's possible for our clients and continuing to build secure, dependable access to digital assets. The year is poised to be a pivotal one for both the alternative asset and the traditional finance industries."

Over the years, iTrustCapital has been consistently recognized for its platform, client experience, and ongoing commitment to innovation. The company was named the #1 Crypto IRA Platform in America at the 2021 IMA Impact Awards and received Best Crypto IRA Investment Platform USA at the 2022 Fintech Awards from Wealth & Finance International. In 2024, iTrustCapital ranked #162 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and earned the Crypto Award at the US Fintech Awards.

The strong performance continued in 2025, with iTrustCapital again recognized by the WebAwards for Best Cryptocurrency Website, receiving another Stevie Award for Achievement in Customer Experience, being named one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies of the Year by Business Honor, and earning the title of Top Crypto IRA Retirement Platform from Financial Services Review. The company also received the Impact Award for Digital Currency Company of the Year, adding to a growing list of industry honors.

iTrustCapital continues to demonstrate strong trust and satisfaction within its community, earning an "Excellent" 4.9-star rating from more than 12,000 client reviews.

Heading into 2026, the team is focused on building on their momentum with new features, expanded access, and continued improvements designed to support investors at every step. The company expects to follow non-IRA accounts with a stablecoin option and BTC lending product, both slated for Q1-2026.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA* and Non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem and third-party U.S. banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients. The company has earned more than 12,000 excellent reviews from Google and Trustpilot, and has successfully executed more than $16B in crypto transactions to date.

For more information, visit itrustcapital.com .

*Some taxes may apply.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

CONTACT:

Kona Bertolino

Senior Content Marketing Manager

info@itrustcapital.com

(562) 600-8399

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapital-surpasses-16-billion-in-total-crypto-transactions-closi-1115760