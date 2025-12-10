Tear Gas, Pepper Spray and Chemical Irritants Eradicated by SoRite's New Fast-Acting Defense Cleanse Solution

Defense Cleanse Helps Law Enforcement Officers, Correctional Personnel and Security Professionals Recover From Direct Exposure to Defense Sprays in as Little as Three Minutes

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / SoRite today announced the release of SoRite Defense Cleanse (Defense Cleanse), a fast-acting decontamination solution engineered to quickly neutralize the effects of tear gas, pepper spray, and other chemical irritants. Developed specifically for law enforcement officers, correctional personnel, and security professionals who carry defense sprays, it helps users rapidly recover from direct exposure as well as "spray blowback" that can occur during tear-gas deployment. Defense Cleanse is the only non-toxic, sodium-chlorite-based solution on the market that both neutralizes irritants and lifts contaminants from the skin. It is also suited for the hunting, outdoor, and self-defense environments.

An Officer Using Defense Cleanse



Member tested and recommended by the National Tactical Officers Association, Defense Cleanse is engineered to remove capsaicin oil found in OC (pepper spray), CS (tear gas), CN (riot control agents), and bear spray. It delivers one of the fastest recovery times available on the market, significantly reducing eye tearing and burning, sneezing, coughing, skin irritation, sore throats, and in extreme cases, vomiting.

In field use and training environments, users have reported "eyes open" after direct exposure of defense sprays to the face and eyes in as little as three minutes and full recovery within five to 10 minutes. For lesser "blowback" applications, recovery times are even faster. Competing solutions can take up to 15 minutes to begin working. Unlike wipes or soaps that provide partial relief, Defense Cleanse targets contaminants at the chemical level. It reduces the "afterburn" effect that occurs when residual contaminants reactivate during sweating or showering.

"Defense Cleanse was developed because there was a distinct need in the field for a non-toxic solution that would rapidly counteract the effects of all types of tear gases and pepper sprays," said Autumn Ryan, CEO and founder of SoRite. "Whether the exposure happens during duty, training, outdoor activity or an unexpected encounter, it is imperative that everyone has access to a solution that is easy to deploy, works immediately and consistently, and enables them to rapidly return to normal activities."

Defense Cleanse is formulated to be non-toxic, non-corrosive and fragrance-free. "It requires no personal protective equipment and is safe for use on skin, uniforms, duty gear, and equipment," adds Ryan. "It is ready to use out of the package, needs no mixing or preparation, and is built around SoRite's W.A.R.P. protocol of 'Wipe, Apply, Rinse, Purge' to remove oily capsaicinoids and irritants quickly and effectively."

Defense Cleanse is available in gallon jugs for use by large teams dealing with major incidents and individual towelettes and aerosol canisters for field deployment and rapid application by individual officers, small teams, hunters, and members of the public. A cup of Defense Cleanse can also be used as a laundry additive to decontaminate defense sprays from clothing.

For agencies, officers and outdoor professionals who depend on fast recovery to maintain safety and operational readiness, Defense Cleanse sets a new standard for chemical irritant aftercare.

About SoRite

SoRite develops high-performance decontamination and cleaning solutions for professional, tactical and consumer use. The company is on a mission to make life safer, cleaner, and better for everyone. Its products are grounded in scientific research and designed to provide fast, reliable results and exceed operational demands while delivering industrial-strength performance without toxic trade-offs. SoRite is a Woman-Owned Business and was established in 2015.

SOURCE: SoRite

