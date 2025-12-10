The Modern Data Company Appoints Rick Rosenburg as Head of Public Sector

Modern's DataOS platform expands into the public sector with a proven leader to drive government data and AI transformation

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / The Modern Data Company, creator of DataOS, the fastest, most cost-effective way to build a foundation for enterprise- and AI-ready data, today announced the appointment of Rick Rosenburg as Head of Public Sector. In this role, Rosenburg will lead the company's expansion into federal, state, and local government, as well as education, bringing DataOS to organizations that need to build AI-ready data infrastructure and accelerate their data and digital transformation.

Rosenburg brings over 35 years of leadership experience delivering technology solutions to federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies. Most recently serving as Vice President and General Manager of Government Solutions at Rackspace, he has held executive positions at NTT Data Services and Dell Services Federal Government, leading multiple successful federal programs.

"Every government agency wants to use their data to deliver better services and make smarter decisions," said Rick Rosenburg, Head of Public Sector at The Modern Data Company. "But they face real challenges-integrating data across systems, managing tight budgets and meeting security requirements. DataOS solves these issues. It's a platform that delivers AI-ready data infrastructure in just weeks with full context and governance built-in, without the need to rip and replace current systems."

As the public sector navigates the race towards digital transformation and AI adoption, the need for trusted, governed and rapidly deployable data infrastructure has never been greater. DataOS addresses this challenge by serving as the essential data foundation and AI activation layer for any data stack, transforming existing data infrastructure into contextualized data products that power critical operations and intelligent systems. For the public sector, DataOS is uniquely positioned to accelerate objectives while reducing costs and risk.

"Rick's extensive track record driving large-scale technology transformations across some of the largest, most complex government agencies makes him the ideal leader to bring DataOS to the public sector," said Saurabh Gupta, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at The Modern Data Company. "These organizations face unique challenges around data infrastructure, cybersecurity, analytics and AI-readiness. The urgency to deliver analytics and AI capabilities is intensifying as agencies manage growing data volumes with limited time and budgets. Rick's experience across defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations is instrumental as we establish DataOS as the trusted partner for public data transformation."

