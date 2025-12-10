Canyonleigh, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Southern Highlands Addiction Retreat is establishing itself as a new and much-needed rehabilitation service in one of New South Wales' most underserved regions, offering structured, evidence-based treatment in an idyllic semi-rural setting designed to support long-term recovery. Now 18 months into operation, the centre has rapidly become a key destination for individuals seeking private, clinically led addiction treatment within two hours of both Sydney and Canberra.





Under the leadership of Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Parer MBBS (Hons), FRACGP, DipRACOG, Southern Highlands Addiction Retreat delivers a residential program informed by world's best practice addiction treatment principles. Dr. Parer brings more than three decades of clinical experience, with special interests in mental health, addiction medicine, women's health and preventative care. She also serves as Medical Director of Gunnebah Addiction Retreat in Northern NSW and honorary adjunct associate professor at Bond University.

Located on a 100-acre property in Canyonleigh, Southern Highlands Addiction Retreat's semi-remote environment provides distance from triggers and everyday pressures, while remaining accessible to essential services. The centre offers private ensuited rooms, access to natural bushland, and a therapeutic setting supported by a multidisciplinary team.

Managing Director Warwick Parer emphasised the distinctiveness of the facility and the organisation's operational philosophy. "The facility itself is remarkable. It wasn't built as a rehab, but it's perfectly suited to a rehab: the sporting facilities, the environment, the animals, everything. I don't think it will ever be equaled in Australia," Parker said. "The difference between a good facility and a great facility is execution and culture. After nine years in the sector and supporting more than a thousand people through our programs, we're really proud of our culture."

Southern Highlands Addiction Retreat's program is structured around four core pillars of wellness (physical health, mental health, spiritual health, and social wellbeing), ensuring that therapeutic, behavioural, educational and lifestyle components reinforce one another. Services include private rehab, executive rehab and veterans rehab, with programs including individual therapy, group therapy, educational seminars on the psychobiology of addiction, integrated family therapy as needed, and physical wellbeing practices such as exercise, yoga and mindfulness.

Therapist Stuart Jamison-Pate described the centre's personalised model of care: "We take a flexible and personalized approach to therapy. We know that everybody's story is different and there's no one-size-fits-all. That's why we use a mixed or integrated approach that tries to match your needs and helps you to build a strong, lasting recovery."

The retreat also incorporates supervised experiential activities, including bushwalking, horse riding, archery and team-based challenges, designed to help guests reconnect with enjoyment, purpose and confidence beyond addiction.

As a new service in the rehabilitation sector, Southern Highlands Addiction Retreat is filling a longstanding gap in the Southern Highlands and surrounding regions, offering an accessible, private and clinically rigorous option for individuals seeking long-term recovery.

About Southern Highlands Addiction Retreat

Southern Highlands Addiction Retreat is a new private residential rehabilitation centre in Canyonleigh, NSW. Led by Dr. Jennifer Parer, a highly experienced general practitioner and addiction medicine specialist, the facility offers a holistic and evidence-based program across physical, mental, spiritual and social dimensions. Set on 100 acres of peaceful countryside less than two hours from Sydney or Canberra, the retreat provides private ensuited accommodation, therapeutic services, wellness activities and a supportive community environment. The centre is committed to delivering individualized care to help clients break the cycle of addiction and rebuild lasting health and well-being.

