The French mounting system provider offers an 8?kg rooftop PV system made from recycled plastic. The system reportedly simplifies installation and reduces strain, with integrated cable guides and clip-on connectors that support panels up to 1,180? mm.French mounting system provider Snapsun, a unit of recycled plastic provider Cifra, has presented a new rooftop PV mounting system made exclusively with recycled plastic materials. "The SnapSun product stands out for several innovative features," the company's R&D manager, Paul Blanchard, told pv magazine. "First, it's made from recycled plastic, ...

