Crescent Capital Group LP, one of the leading alternative credit investment firms, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided financing to support the refinancing of Verdi Group, a Netherlands-based occupational health and safety (OHS) service provider focused on reducing workforce absenteeism. The financing will refinance existing bank debt, fund an add-on acquisition and support the company's on-going M&A strategy.

Verdi Group is the quality leader in occupational health services in the Netherlands. Verdi's ambition is to be the number one strategic partner for employers in the field of occupational health. Verdi offers clients a comprehensive range of occupational health services, from vitality and sustainable employability to reintegration and career transition. Verdi is among the top five occupational health services companies and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector. Its growth is driven by a strong focus on customer satisfaction and on attracting, retaining, and developing the best professionals in the field.

"We were attracted to Verdi Group's strong momentum of growth, clear value proposition to employers, and the depth of operational expertise Delta Equity has brought to the platform," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "This transaction underscores Crescent's ability to provide flexible capital to high-quality middle-market businesses and their sponsors. We are pleased to support Delta Equity and the Verdi management team as they continue to execute on their ambitious growth and acquisition strategy."

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $48 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with over 230 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Delta Equity Group

DELTA Equity Partners is a sector-focused investor with in-depth knowledge, expertise, and network in the technology and healthcare sectors. DELTA Equity Partners specializes in successfully executing buy build strategies.

