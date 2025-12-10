Today, December 10, 2025, Amplex AB disclosed a public offer to the other shareholders and equity rights holders of ADDvise Group AB (publ).

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the A class shares (ADDV A, ISIN code SE0001306119, order book ID 1449) and B class shares (ADDV B, ISIN code SE0007464862, order book ID 113184) and the equity rights (ADDV TO1 A, ISIN code SE0024194542, order book ID 400854 and ADDV TO1 B, ISIN code SE0024194567, order book ID 400857) in ADDvise Group AB (publ) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB