FireSwarm Solutions: FireSwarm Selected from Record 3,680 Submissions for NATO DIANA's 2026 Challenge Programme

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireSwarm Solutions Inc. today announced that it has been selected to join the 2026 cohort of NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), marking a major milestone in the company's growth as a dual-use technology leader in wildfire and emergency-response logistics operations.

150 pioneering companies were selected from 24 NATO countries to participate in the 2026 Challenge Programme. The initiative connects innovators with military end-users, mentors, and investors to accelerate the development, validation, and adoption of technologies that address urgent operational needs across the Alliance.

FireSwarm will participate in NATO DIANA's Accelerator Programme under the Operations in Extreme Environments challenge area. Through the programme, the company will advance and test its ultra heavy-lift autonomous aerial system designed to enable faster, safer, and more effective wildfire detection and logistics response, supporting both civil and defence applications.

"FireSwarm is built for the realities of today's evolving emergency and infrastructure risk landscape." said Alex Deslauriers, Co Founder and CEO. "Being selected by NATO DIANA's Challenge Programme from a record 3,680 submissions across the Alliance reinforces the growing need for autonomous systems that improve operational readiness and response in the toughest environments and conditions."

Starting in January 2026, FireSwarm will receive contractual funding and gain access to DIANA's expanding network of 16 accelerator sites and more than 200 test centres across the 32 NATO nations. This will provide the company with critical real-world validation and operational insight to accelerate deployment. Access to the DIANA Programme's Rapid Adoption Service opens a path to sell to the NATO-member states and NATO bodies, giving innovators access to all 32 markets.

"DIANA's mission is to find the most innovative companies, help them advance their solutions and grow their business, and get the technologies we need into the hands of NATO operators. Over the next year, these innovators will accelerate breakthrough technologies that can help to transform how the Alliance defends against current and emerging threats," said James Appathurai, Interim Managing Director of NATO DIANA.

NATO DIANA creates a unique space for allies and innovators to collaborate and co-develop solutions, ensuring solutions are better tailored to Allied needs. It also opens rapid adoption and commercial pathways across all NATO nations, supporting the Alliance's mission to safeguard the freedom and security of its one billion citizens.

About FireSwarm Solutions Inc.

FireSwarm Solutions Inc. is a wildfire technology company built by multidisciplinary experts developing comprehensive, turn-key solutions for wildfire and emergency logistics management. While leveraging advanced ultra heavy-lift, long-endurance uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) as a platform, FireSwarm develops the autonomous coordination software, patent-pending AI and machine-learning algorithms, and specialized fire-mission kits that enable rapid response. The company is committed to strengthening community resilience, supporting climate adaptation efforts, and protecting people, property, and critical ecosystems.

Media Contact:

Melanie Bitner

Co Founder and CMO

FireSwarm Solutions Inc.

Email: melanieb@fireswarmsolutions.com

More information about the challenges can be found at DIANA | Challenges . For any questions on DIANA's announcement, media or guidelines, please contact press@diana.nato.int .

MORE ABOUT NATO DIANA

NATO DIANA finds and accelerates cutting-edge technologies to deliver battle-winning defence and security solutions for the Alliance, while fostering deep-tech innovation. As a cornerstone of NATO's innovation and technology strategy, DIANA brings together world-class talent and the latest advancements to maintain the Alliance's technological edge. Leveraging a network of leading accelerator sites, test centres, expert mentors, and Allied expertise across 32 nations, DIANA empowers innovators working at the intersection of defence readiness, commercial potential, and technological breakthroughs.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a40ade4-8354-4009-ae5d-7e7191a31f2d