Ankeny, Iowa--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Bowmar Archery, a premium bowhunting gear brand founded by Josh and Sarah Bowmar, is excited to announce the expansion of its retail presence with its signature BEAST Broadheads now available at select Bass Pro, Cabela's and Sportman's Outdoor locations across the United States.

This expansion is significant to the bowhunting community, as it provides broader and easier access to the brand's archery accessories. Bowmar Archery had already made its way onto the shelves of smaller, locally owned sporting goods stores throughout many parts of the country. Still, with this new development, enthusiasts will be able to find Bowmar Archery's BEAST Broadheads in larger outlets. Those not yet familiar with the bowhunting gear brand or the art of archery will have wider means to explore its many fascinating components.

With the busy fall and winter hunting seasons coming up, this archery accessory retail expansion is timely. Bowmar Archery is eagerly anticipating sharing its revolutionary, game-changing broadhead, which delivers reliable deployment and deep penetration when bowhunting.

The BEAST Broadhead was developed over three years and incorporates patented and pending technologies that set a new benchmark for mechanical broadhead performance:

Bone Evading Advanced Spring Technology (BEAST): Blades retract and redeploy upon bone impact, ensuring edge preservation and superior penetration.

Blades retract and redeploy upon bone impact, ensuring edge preservation and superior penetration. Engineered Propulsion in Core (EPIC) Technology: With just 1.2 lbs of force on either deployment tab, blades deploy at speeds over 940 mph with 22+ ft-lbs of energy, creating devastating entry wounds and offering the most reliable deployment of any mechanical broadhead on the market.

With just 1.2 lbs of force on either deployment tab, blades deploy at speeds over with of energy, creating devastating entry wounds and offering the most reliable deployment of any mechanical broadhead on the market. Premium Materials: Featuring German LUTZ blades for superior edge retention, 420 series hardened stainless steel tip, and the world's most reliable springs, the BEAST Broadhead is designed for maximum durability, performance, and accuracy.

Featuring for superior edge retention, 420 series hardened stainless steel tip, and the world's most reliable springs, the BEAST Broadhead is designed for maximum durability, performance, and accuracy. Innovative Blade Retention System: Band-free, collar-free design with internal stainless steel locking components for silent, dependable performance.

Band-free, collar-free design with internal stainless steel locking components for silent, dependable performance. Versatile Design: Compatible with crossbows and highly effective with lower poundage bows; every broadhead is hand-assembled and rigorously tested in the USA.

Whether pursuing whitetail, turkey, or wild boar, BEAST Broadheads deliver a lethal combination of strength, speed, and accuracy. Bowmar Archery's commitment to innovation and quality continues to set the standard for ethical hunting tools trusted by sportsmen and women worldwide. Each BEAST Broadhead retails between $59.99-$89.99.

About Bowmar Archery

Bowmar Archery is a premium bowhunting gear brand founded by Josh and Sarah Bowmar in 2020. The company is committed to providing the highest-quality archery products to archers and bowhunters worldwide.

Always looking to expand its range of gear and innovative archery accessories-such as its patented nose button, which creates a consistent anchor point-Bowmar Archery introduced the BEAST Broadhead Arrow in 2023. Designed for increased accuracy and precision, this game-changing product was engineered to address the most pressing challenges faced by bowhunters. Each product is the result of several years of rigorous testing and development to ensure impeccable form and accuracy for enthusiasts at all levels.

