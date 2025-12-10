The "Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants was valued at US$21.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$50.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants market.

The growth in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is driven by several critical factors that are transforming the agriculture and biotech industries. First, the increasing demand for food security in a world facing population growth and resource constraints is a major driver. CRISPR technology enables the development of crops that can deliver higher yields and resist environmental stressors, helping to meet the rising food demand. Advances in genetic research and biotechnology have made CRISPR more accessible and efficient, reducing the time and cost associated with developing new crop varieties.

Another factor is the growing focus on sustainable agriculture, as both consumers and governments demand more environmentally friendly farming practices. CRISPR allows for the creation of crops that require fewer inputs, such as water and fertilizers, reducing the environmental footprint of farming. Furthermore, regulatory support is playing a crucial role in the market's expansion, as several countries are moving towards less stringent regulations for CRISPR-edited plants compared to traditional GMOs, which helps to accelerate the adoption of CRISPR technologies.

The increasing investment in agricultural biotechnology, driven by both public and private sectors, is further fueling the market's growth. Major agricultural biotech companies, research institutions, and startups are heavily investing in CRISPR-based research to create new crop varieties with desirable traits.

Additionally, consumer preferences for healthier, non-GMO food products are influencing market dynamics, as CRISPR plants are often viewed more favorably by consumers compared to traditional GM crops. Together, these factors are creating a strong growth environment for the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market, positioning it as a key component of the future of agriculture.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Type (Conventional Breeding, Biotechnological Method); Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Disease Resistance, Yield Improvement, Other Traits); Application (Cereals Grains, Oilseeds Pulses, Fruits Vegetables, Other Applications).

Regional Analysis

Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.4% CAGR to reach $7.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Advanta Seeds, Bayer, Benson Hill Biosystems, Bioconsortia, DLF and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Demand for High-Yield, Climate-Resilient Crops Drives Adoption of CRISPR and Gene-Editing Technologies in Plant Breeding

Growing Global Focus on Food Security and Crop Optimization Expands Market for Advanced Plant Breeding Tools and CRISPR Technologies

Increasing Regulatory Support for Gene-Edited Crops Spurs Adoption of CRISPR in Mainstream Plant Breeding Programs

Emergence of CRISPR as a Game-Changer in Precision Plant Breeding Propels Demand for Gene-Editing Solutions

Growing Demand for Pest-Resistant and Disease-Resilient Crops Expands Market for CRISPR Applications in Plant Breeding

Technological Advancements in Genomics and DNA Sequencing Drive Growth in Precision Plant Breeding Using CRISPR

Increasing Focus on Reducing Pesticide and Herbicide Use Drives Market for Gene-Edited Crops with Built-In Pest Resistance

Rising Demand for Biofortified Crops to Address Nutritional Deficiencies Expands Market for CRISPR-Enhanced Plant Breeding

Increasing Interest in Developing Drought-Resistant and Climate-Adapted Crops Drives Growth of CRISPR Applications in Plant Breeding

Growing Investment in Agricultural Biotechnology and Gene Editing Expands Opportunities for CRISPR Technology in Commercial Plant Breeding

Increasing Consumer Demand for Non-GMO, Gene-Edited Crops Spurs Growth of CRISPR Plant Breeding Solutions

Advances in Molecular Breeding Techniques and Marker-Assisted Selection Expand Applications of CRISPR in Plant Genetics

