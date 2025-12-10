AI and Cybersecurity Leader, SecureAuth, Appoints Geoffrey Mattson to Help Enterprises Secure Complex Human, Machine, and AI-agent Identities

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / SecureAuth , a leader in AI-driven identity security, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Mattson as Chief Executive Officer. Mattson's appointment marks the beginning of the company's next phase of growth as enterprises confront a rapid rise in AI agents with real authority, a shift that is increasing the complexity of business relationships and driving urgent demand for modern identity security.

The Board of Directors thanks outgoing CEO Joseph Dhanapal, who will remain as a strategic advisor. During his tenure, SecureAuth invested heavily in creating a next generation security platform, featuring our market leading, AI-driven risk engine. With this platform in place, SecureAuth is positioned to capture accelerating demand for identity and access management as agentic AI transforms identity from a static access check into a dynamic control plane for managing complex human, machine, and AI-driven relationships.

Mattson is a globally recognized cybersecurity and AI engineer and executive with a track record of scaling high-growth security companies and delivering advanced identity and threat-detection technologies to global enterprises. He previously served as CEO of Xage Security, co-founded and led MistNet.ai (acquired by LogRhythm), and held product and engineering leadership roles at organizations ranging from high-growth startups to Juniper Networks, Huawei, Nortel, and Bell Labs across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. He holds a master's degree in computer science and is the inventor of multiple patents in AI, cybersecurity, and networking.

"Geoff combines deep technical credibility with proven operator experience in exactly the markets where SecureAuth is poised to lead," said Vik Verma, Chairman of SecureAuth's Board of Directors. "Identity is no longer just about logging people in; it's becoming the control plane for how humans, machines, and AI agents collaborate. Geoff has spent his career building and scaling platforms at that intersection of security, networking, and AI. He is the right leader to help customers safely harness the expanding mesh of AI agents, workflows, and services acting on their behalf; and to translate that need into explosive growth for SecureAuth."

SecureAuth delivers AI-driven identity security that continuously evaluates risk and adapts authentication in real time, combining strong protection with a seamless user experience. Its platform spans workforce, customer, and agentic identity across cloud and hybrid environments and includes innovations such as Biometric Continuous Identity Assurance (BCIA) and the Microperimeter Authorizer, which extend Zero Trust controls from human users to AI agents, services, and automated workflows.

"SecureAuth is already tackling some of the hardest problems in identity and relationship security, helping organizations move faster, deepen digital relationships, and still know exactly who and what they can trust," said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of SecureAuth. "The rise of AI agents is turning identity into a live, continuously updated map of relationships and authority. As enterprises give agents real power to read sensitive data, move money, and change systems, they need a strong identity control plane that can define, delegate, and continuously verify who or what is acting, what they are allowed to do, and on whose behalf. That is exactly what SecureAuth is building. I'm excited to partner with our customers, our team, and our investors to scale that impact worldwide."

