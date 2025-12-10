The European Union's executive body sets out plan to more closely link the energy systems of EU member states, including commitment to fast-track key interconnector projects. Proposals have been welcomed by leading solar and energy storage trade bodies. The move comes as several EU nations lag 15% interconnection target set for 2030.The European Commission has unveiled a raft of grid infrastructure upgrade proposals aimed at enabling better flow of energy between EU member states, while urging member states to adopt a first-come, first served approach to connection offers. Subject to parliamentary ...

