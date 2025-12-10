DOLFINES: NewContracts_Dec 2025

Montigny Le Bretonneux, December 10, 2025

Signature of three contracts

illustrating DOLFINES' operational excellence

DOLFINES (FR001400SP13-ALDOL), an operational excellence consulting company, announces the recent signing of three contracts that will take effect for the 2026 financial year for a total amount of around €300 K.

Commenting on these signings, Adrien Bourdon Feniou, President of DOLFINES, said: "The recent signing of these three contracts with three major international groups illustrates DOLFINES' ambition: to be recognized as the leading trusted advisor for operational excellence in high-risk industries. Each of these three contracts is in line with our purpose: to help our clients create sustainable, safe and profitable work cultures by supporting them on the three pillars of risk management: human capital, industrial asset management and operational management systems. »

Construction of agri-food facilities: HSE expertise and training HSE supervision of a site for the construction of agri-food facilities for the manufacture of food with high nutritional value. Our client is an American company offering high value-added solutions on automated process systems to food and industry companies in more than 100 countries around the world . DOLFINES already has a solid history of collaboration with this industrial customer with training courses in the IOSH Managing Safety standard.



France-Spain Electricity Interconnection Project: HSE Coordination and Supervision Coordination and supervision of the HSE measures accompanying the installation of electrical cables on the French side as part of the electricity interconnection project between France and Spain via the Bay of Biscay. This project will double the electricity exchange capacity between France and Spain by 2028. Our client is a large French company specialising in major international port and maritime projects.



Construction of two large onshore wind farms in Oman: Lifting supervision Supervision and expertise mission in lifting on two large 100 MW wind projects in the south of the Sultanate of Oman. Our client is a global multi-energy operator with whom we have an extensive history of relationships.



About DOLFINES: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting company, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of onshore and offshore renewable energy sources, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labeled an innovative company and ISO 9001 certified for its technical assistance, audit, inspection and engineering activities.

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN code: FR001400SP13 - Ticker: ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible for the PEA-PME

Contacts : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Disclaimer: This document contains forward-looking statements. These are likely to be affected by factors, known and unknown, difficult to predict and beyond the control of DOLFINES, which may cause results to differ materially from the outlook expressed, implied or implied by the Company's statements.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWtxlMdvZGzKnWxtlsaZZ2GVmpeUmmbGa2SVl5RuaMeZmnFpmWeTaZSYZnJmmmZr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95515-dolfines_pr_newcontracts_dec2025.pdf