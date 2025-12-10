Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company"), an established gold producer, advises that it has released an updated corporate presentation summarising the Company's operations, growth strategy, and outlook for 2026 and beyond.

The updated presentation is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au, www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at australgold.com.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares and options in ASX-listed Unico Silver, as previously disclosed in the September 2025 Quarterly Report.

