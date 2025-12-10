Tralent Online Gaming Services Co. L.L.C.: Tralent Launches Skill-Based Trading Tournament Platform with Fixed Risk and High-Reward Potential

The newly launched platform enables traders worldwide to compete in real-time, merit-based tournaments and aim for substantial cash prizes every day.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tralent, the innovative trading platform designed to transform the way traders grow and earn, today announced the official global launch of its groundbreaking skill-based trading tournaments.

Tailored for both aspiring and seasoned traders, it presents an entirely new competitive model-ranging from 30-minute rush events to weekly tournaments-fully integrated into a professional-grade trading platform available via web and mobile app.

Starting today, traders can compete daily forcash prizes based solely on their P&L%performance, while only risking a fixed and predetermined entry fee.

This launch marks the introduction of a new category in the trading industry: merit-based trading competitions with fixed risk. In fact, traders compete in a revolutionary environment that shifts the focus from capital to pure performance.

Tournaments are available around the clock across major markets-Forex, and soon Stocks and Commodities.

Powered by real-time data and TradingView charting, each event rewards the top 30% of participants, giving traders the opportunity to earn up to 200 times the tournament's entry fee.

By setting a fixed risk through the entry fee, Tralent eliminates the need for capital investments, unlike traditional trading with a broker, while beingsignificantly more rewarding than trading with prop firms. Traders join tournaments knowing their risk is limited while their potential reward is maximized, creating anew andinteresting earning opportunity in the trading industry.

Tralent operates through a fully transparent business model based on a fixed 20% fee on tournament entry fees. The company does not profit from users' trading performance and has no incentive to influence outcomes, positively or negatively. All prize pools are predetermined and all rules are publicly available, ensuring that results depend solely on each participant's final performance in the tournament. This structure removes any conflict of interest and reinforces Tralent's commitment to a competition environment where merit is the only factor that matters.

The platform is now available globally via web and mobile app. Traders can create an account and explore the tournament environment directly at www.tralent.com

Contact information

Tralent LLC - Marketing Office

Email: marketing@tralent.com

For partnerships and integrations: partner@tralent.com

Website: www.tralent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/081e0c49-5754-452a-bdeb-0bcecc5e0ed3