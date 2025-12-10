

Kuala Simpang, devastated by flash floods earlier in Aceh Tamiang District, Sumatra, on Dec. 6, 2025. A total of 916 people have died in torrential flooding that struck three provinces in Sumatra, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) confirmed on Saturday. [PHOTO/Erlangga Bregas Prakoso/app/YU]



Resident clears debris from his home in Malalak, Agam District, West Sumatra, on Dec 8, 2025, after torrential flash floods and mudslides in early December lead to 916 fatalities. [ANTARA/Muhammad Zulfikar]



Aceh's Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) is deploying four elephants to help remove wood debris and restore access to homes after flash floods struck Pidie Jaya District in late November. The elephants - Abu, Mido, Ajis, and Noni - will assist in areas inaccessible to heavy machinery, including Meureudu and Meurah Dua sub-districts. [ANTARA/Rahmat Fajri]

JAKARTA, Dec 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Devastating flash floods and landslides struck three provinces in Sumatra, namely Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra, in late November 2025. According to data from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the disaster has lead to 916 fatalities as of December 7 and cut off access to roads, bridges, and electricity, isolating the affected areas.In response, the Indonesian government moved rapidly to recover the affected infrastructure by collaborating with various parties, focusing on restoring road and communication access to ensure the affected residents can reconnect with their relatives and receive up-to-date information.During the emergency situation, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs is focusing on accelerating the restoration of telecommunications and internet connections. Within 24 hours, 707 towers were back to normal operation from the 2,463 towers that had experienced disruption as of Friday, November 28 at 7:00 a.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB).On Sunday (November 30), the ministry's Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency (BAKTI), together with BNPB, the search and rescue (SAR) team, and the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), mobilized equipment to several locations, providing internet service at the command posts of BNPB and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).The Republic of Indonesia Satellite-1 (SATRIA-1) has also been used to provide internet service in a number of disaster-hit regions, including Central Tapanuli in North Sumatra; North Aceh, Central Aceh, Lhokseumawe, East Aceh, and Aceh Tamiang in Aceh; as well as Agam and Padang in West Sumatra.Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid stated that cellular operators reported that 95 percent of base transceiver stations (BTS) in West Sumatra had been restored, while in North Sumatra, the progress had reached 90 percent."For Aceh, 60 percent of the towers remain inoperable due to electricity issues. The government, along with operators and PLN (state-run electricity company), continues to work so that services can return to normal immediately," she said while leading a coordination meeting in Medan, North Sumatra, on Monday, December 1.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works is prioritizing road repairs and the deployment of additional heavy equipment and personnel in collaboration with the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agencies (BPBD) To speed up the restoration of connectivity, the ministry has also installed Bailey bridges in priority areas."Our focus today is on opening connectivity from the northern coast of Sumatra toward Tapanuli. The route from North Sumatra to the west is not yet open, thereby hindering the distribution of aid. We are deploying all heavy equipment, and if more is needed, we will bring it in from the nearest unaffected provinces," Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo said on December 4.The government's disaster response efforts have also extended to the education sector. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education provided initial assistance in the form of school cleaning, as well as the provision of books and learning equipment. Furthermore, the government has prepared the replacement of damaged learning equipment, including interactive flat panels (IFPs).Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning will carry out spatial planning evaluation in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra following the deadly floods and landslides. This measure is taken to ensure that land use aligns with environmental characteristics and to minimize the risk of future disasters.Likewise, the Ministry of Environment will also study the spatial planning in the flood-affected areas to restore the ecosystem, aiming to strengthen the environment's carrying capacity.BNPB, as well as other agencies and ministries, has received budget support prepared by the Ministry of Finance, the central government making the disaster response a national priority. The response measures include search and rescue, meeting the community's logistical needs, clearing road access, and restoring communication services and infrastructure."The central government is going all out to accelerate emergency response efforts. This covers five key areas: search and rescue, logistical support for the community, clearing road access, restoring communication access, and repairing electricity and fuel infrastructure," Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Center Abdul Muhari said.BNPB has actively deployed 40 helicopters, supported by helicopters and Hercules aircraft from TNI and National Police (Polri), bringing the total air fleet to 50 units. This air fleet delivers 25 to 35 tons of aid to district and city command posts, as well as to refugee pockets. BNPB, in collaboration with TNI, Polri, ministries, government agencies, regional governments, volunteers, and international partners, continues to make every effort to speed up search operations, the restoration of access and vital services, and the fulfillment of affected communities' basic needs.