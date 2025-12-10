United First Partners ("UFP") is pleased to announce its role as Introducing Broker on Mayflower Acquisition Limited ("Mayflower"), which completed its IPO today, raising USD 500 million. The size of the capital raised places Mayflower among the largest London acquisition vehicles of recent years.

The offering represents an important development for UFP's expanding capital markets platform and reflects the firm's increasing activity within Equity Capital Markets (ECM).

About Mayflower Acquisition Limited

Mayflower is a UK Listed Acquisition Vehicle, sponsored by TOMS Capital and JRJ Group, incorporated to unlock exits across a closely-held company universe, including long-held private equity assets and large family-owned businesses.

Mayflower's structure provides guaranteed capital to asset owners, offering a flexible liquidity solution and higher potential for transaction success, and highly aligned economics to investors, with a significant Sponsor commitment of USD 75m.

Mayflower was founded by Noam Gottesman, Sir Jeremy Isaacs CBE, and Roger Nagioff, who have a working relationship of over three decades and a strong track record of sourcing acquisition opportunities and building businesses both through organic growth and executing accretive M&A strategies that deliver shareholder value.

UFP's Expanding Focus in ECM

UFP's participation in the Mayflower IPO aligns with the firm's broader strategy to continue developing its ECM offering.

Building on its established strengths in event-driven and special situations research and distribution, UFP is investing in capabilities across:

IPO and SPAC origination and distribution

Block trades and equity placements

Equity-linked transactions

Cross-border capital markets solutions

"Our work on the Mayflower transaction illustrates the direction of our growing ECM platform," said Michael Hadjedj, Founder and CEO of UFP.

"We aim to participate in transactions where our global reach and cross-market expertise can provide constructive support to clients."

About United First Partners

United First Partners ("UFP") is a global financial services organization specializing in event-driven advisory, special situations, and equity-derivatives execution.

With offices across major financial hubs, UFP provides market intelligence, conflict-free advice, and institutional-grade execution to corporates, hedge funds, and asset managers worldwide.

UFP operates through regulated entities including, in the US, United First Partners LLC is a registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

In the UK Australia, "UFP London" and "United First Partners" are registered trading names of Mariana UFP LLP (FRN 551170) and Mariana UFP SAS (FRN 989397) which are authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

In France, "United First Partners" is a registered trading name of Mariana UFP SAS, authorized and regulated by the ACPR AMF (BIC Code 14483).

In the UAE, Mariana UFP Capital Markets (DIFC) Limited is regulated by the DFSA (RN F002918) and is licensed to conduct broking activities.

Registered as Limited Liability Company in the State of New York. USA

United First Partners, LLC is a registered Broker/Dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210254196/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Harpreet Ghumaan

1-212-266-5644

harpreet.ghumaan@utdfirst.com