Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Agreement to Purchase and Set Up Steel Plant Operation in Morocco

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Flow, Inc. (OTCQB: FFLO), which is incorporated in the state of Delaware as Free Flow USA, Inc., today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Contractual Agreement with a Kuwaiti company to purchase plant and machinery from and set up in Morocco, as a turn-key operation, an "induction steel melting and steel rolling plant" with an annual production capacity of 36,000 metric tons of steel billets and 80,000 metric tons of steel bars. The estimated combined annual sales from this operation are anticipated to be $56 million with a decent net profit of over $10 million.

The plant will be set under FFLO's wholly owned subsidiary, Motors & Metals, Inc. ("M&M"), either by registering M&M as a foreign entity or by incorporating a new subsidiary in Morocco.

FFLO further confirmed that it has obtained financing for plant and machinery to the tune of $8 million and would be seeking an additional equity or debt financing (preferably Sharia compliant) in the amount of $5 to $12 million for completion of the project including the operating capital. The timeline to commence production is estimated from 15 to 18 months.

The Kuwaiti company is already in similar business and is operating such facilities in Iraq for several years.

Additional details on the purchase are expected to be publicly disclosed in the coming months.

ABOUT FREE FLOW, INC.

Free Flow, Inc., incorporated in Delaware as Free Flow USA, Inc., creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of maximizing shareholder value through long-term growth. The Company's Accurate Investments, Inc subsidiary has entered into a contract to purchase a real estate investment property in New Jersey. Additional details on the acquisition and the subject property are expected to be publicly disclosed in a future Form 8-K filing and press release. Additional businesses and assets may be identified and subsequently targeted for potential future acquisition.

