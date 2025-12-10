Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - VirgoPAY today celebrates a monumental milestone in its young history as Coinstore, a leading global crypto exchange with over 10 million users worldwide, has officially integrated VirgoPAY as its on/off-ramp partner, offering its millions of users a fast, cost-efficient and secure way to connect with the web3 world.





To date, VirgoPAY has since expanded to cover over 15 currencies and 20 countries across multiple continents. This expansion echoes the continuous commitment of VirgoPAY's mother company Virgo Group to offer world-class services in the digital assets and web3 industry to users around the world.

In its current phase, VirgoPAY will focus on facilitating some of the world's leading digital asset institutions such as Coinstore as their on/off-ramp partner. Due to regulatory restrictions, many of them do not have local payment rails to offer direct-to-bank pay in/out solutions for their retail clients. By linking with local payment service providers to form a large network of payment rails, VirgoPAY acts as a centralised hub to process trades involving digital assets and local currencies for its institutional clients.

Adds Virgo Group Founder and CEO Adam Cai, "The partnership with Coinstore is definitely exciting as VirgoPAY can now offer a fast and much affordable on/off-ramp solution for the millions of Coinstore users. This fuels us to further our development which we now focus on providing cross-border money remittance to an even broader audience."

VirgoPAY has plans to expand its scope of service to cover the money remittance business, which enables users to transfer to their counterparties in a seamless, rapid, secure and affordable fashion with stablecoin as settlement method. This frictionless experience will ensure transactions are completed within the same day, while users only need to pay a fee that is lower than most conventional cross-border transfer methods. VirgoPAY expects that the money remittance service will be in service by Q2 2026, covering certain regions and gradually expand to cover rest of the world.

About Virgo Global Holdings:

Virgo Global Holdings ("Virgo", virgo.co) is a global digital asset services provider that covers three continents with multiple offerings under its structure, including two non-custodial trading platforms (VirgoCX & VirgoAU: Canada and Australia), premium OTC institutional trading service desks (Virgo Wealth: Canada, US, and Australia), a fully compliant digital asset management firm (Virgo Digital Asset Management), an incubated non-custodial wallet (Wallet V) and a stablecoin on/off ramp and money remittance platform (VirgoPAY) Virgo strives to offer the most professional services within the digital asset and Web3 industry with a focus on innovation, convenience and professionalism, making crypto great for all.

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

