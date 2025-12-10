Hand-crafted to deliver the most polished, powerful ClickUp experience ever created

ClickUp today announced the launch of ClickUp 4.0, a groundbreaking release designed to end the chaos of work sprawl and usher in a new era of work. With a bold vision for the convergence of software, people, and AI, ClickUp 4.0 delivers a suite of powerful new features that empower teams to do their best work in one converged workspace.

A new era of ClickUp

For years, organizations have struggled with fragmented workflows, siloed tools, and the constant friction of context switching. ClickUp 4.0 is the answer: a single, beautifully crafted workspace that brings together tasks, docs, goals, chat, and AI-powered automation. The result is a platform that not only saves time but also sparks creativity and collaboration at every level.

"Software is converging we always knew it would. And it's about time, because work sprawl is the silent killer of productivity," said Zeb Evans, ClickUp Founder CEO. He added, "Teams are drowning in disconnected tools and workflows, losing precious time and energy just trying to keep up. With ClickUp 4.0, we're putting an end to that chaos. We believe the future of work is convergence where you buy all software and AI from one platform."

Key Capabilities of ClickUp 4.0:

Converged Navigation: Seamlessly manage tasks, docs, communications, and more in one intuitive sidebar.

Seamlessly manage tasks, docs, communications, and more in one intuitive sidebar. AI-Powered Automation: Let ClickUp Brain handle repetitive work, surface insights, and suggest next steps, so humans can focus on what matters most.

Let ClickUp Brain handle repetitive work, surface insights, and suggest next steps, so humans can focus on what matters most. Ambient AI Agents : New ClickUp Agents work proactively: answering questions, providing insights, and keeping work moving without having to be invoked by users.

: New ClickUp Agents work proactively: answering questions, providing insights, and keeping work moving without having to be invoked by users. AI Chat : Ensure all your work context is seamlessly connected and available in your chats and DMs.

: Ensure all your work context is seamlessly connected and available in your chats and DMs. Powerful New Work Apps: Manage your calendar, run live video calls, get AI notetaker assistance, optimize team schedules, and more.

Evans added: "Every pixel of ClickUp 4.0 reflects our obsession with craft and quality. We've listened to our users, sweated every detail, and poured our love for productivity into this release. The result is the best ClickUp experience we've ever built. We're grateful for the trust our users place in us, and we're committed to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations every single day."

ClickUp 4.0 is available today for all users. To learn more about the new features and how ClickUp is redefining the future of work, visit ClickUp.com.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's first Converged AI Workspace, bringing together all work apps, data, and workflows. ClickUp eliminates all forms of work sprawl to provide 100% context and a single place for humans and AI agents to work together. Trusted by more than 20 million users worldwide, ClickUp is on a mission to maximize human productivity.

