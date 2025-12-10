Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.12.2025 19:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leidos: New Podcast Discusses Strengthening Military Families With Innovation and Partnership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / In a recent episode of The Bridge, Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) CEO Shannon Razsadin spoke with Leidos Health & Civil Sector President Liz Porter about the challenges military families face-and how technology and empathy can help strengthen military family well-being.

Drawing on her experience as both a corporate leader and retired military spouse, Porter discussed how innovation and public-private partnerships are advancing solutions that enhance military family readiness, resilience, and quality of life.

Porter and Razsadin explored several pressing challenges for military families today:

  • Accessing resources: Support exists but navigating it can feel like "a labyrinth." Porter said improving care coordination and navigation-enhanced by tools like telehealth-can help individuals move more smoothly through each stage of their care journey, from identifying needs to accessing timely, specialized support.

  • Mental health stigma: Awareness is growing, but stigma still discourages many from seeking help. Expanded access to behavioral health and telehealth services can create more approachable entry points - offering private, flexible ways to begin care, stay engaged, and sustain progress toward recovery.

  • Spouse employment: With military spouse unemployment around 20%, according to 2024 Department of Defense data, Porter called on employers to embrace flexibility and remote work. "Military spouses are an untapped resource," she said. "They're resilient, resourceful, and ready to contribute."

Listen to the podcast

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-podcast-discusses-strengthening-military-families-with-innov-1116346

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
