CLS Health Strengthens Its Community Care Network in Southeast Houston and Pasadena

More top doctors joined the region's leading physician-owned healthcare group in 2025, increasing patients' access to primary care and medical specialties including family medicine, cardiology, vascular surgery, pain management, rheumatology, and podiatry.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / By adding new clinics and expanding service offerings, CLS Health is closing 2025 by delivering on its mission of providing accessible, high-quality, integrated care to Southeast Houston and surrounding communities.

The leading physician-owned healthcare group's continued expansion brings together multiple specialties under one network, improving continuity of care while also providing it close to home - making it easier for patients to access.

"This expansion represents more than just growth - it's about deepening our commitment to the communities we serve," said Megan Owen, CEO of CLS Health. "By bringing new specialties and providers to Pasadena and the surrounding areas, we're ensuring families have access to a full range of medical services without having to travel far for the care they trust."

CLS Health now has more than 45 locations and over 225 healthcare providers in over 45 medical specialties across the Greater Houston area. Its growth is fueled by established Houston doctors who see CLS Health's physician-directed leadership as the key to providing better care and more time with patients while managing rising costs and lower reimbursement.

This year, CLS Health built upon its 2024 acquisition of Southeast Houston Cardiology by expanding the clinic's services and space at 5010 Crenshaw Road in Pasadena. In addition to cardiology and vascular surgery, the clinic now also offers primary care, rheumatology, pain management, and additional specialties supporting comprehensive care.

In 2024, CLS Health also acquired a well-established podiatry practice, The Foot and Ankle Specialists. Dr. Mohammed Farooqui and Dr. Daren Guertin practice at both CLS Health Podiatry Associates - Houston Northshore and CLS Health Podiatry Associates- Deer Park with Farooqui based at 112 West Pasadena Blvd. and Guertin based at 1140 Westmont Drive, Suite 310 in Houston.

Family medicine physicians Dr. John Kirkwood and Dr. Beau Kirkwood have also come to CLS Health through its acquisition of Kirkwood Medical Associates. Joining them in CLS Health Kirkwood Medical Practice - Pasadena Vista will be Dr. Joseph Allen, a board-certified orthopedic and sports medicine specialist specializing in spine surgery. The practice is at 3801 Vista Road, Suite 100, in Pasadena.

CLS Health also expanded its family practice service with the acquisition of the medical practice of Dr. Frank Ponce at 7219 Fairmont Parkway, Suite 180, also in Pasadena. Ponce is a board-certified family medicine physician with expertise in primary care, occupational health, and medical aesthetics.

With more than 100,000 patients across the Houston area, physician-led CLS Health provides better patient experiences and outcomes through its focus on restoring and improving the connection between doctors and their patients. To find a physician and make an appointment, visit providers.cls.health/search.

