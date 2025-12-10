Digital Landia, Inc.: Digital Landia + Influencer Hero Are Launching 20% Lifetime Commission Program That Creates Self-Growing System: More App Users in Your City = More Value for Local Vets = Vets Become Brand Ambassadors = Even More App Users

AVENTURA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Digital Landia Holding Corp today dropped the pet industry's most aggressive play: the invite-only beta launch of AgenticPet paired with a 20% recurring commission through an affiliate program that turns every pet influencer into a distribution powerhouse. Part of Digital Landia's marketing campaign will be powered by Influencer Hero with a possible 10X ROAS (Return on Adds Spent).

The Game-Changing Model: Influencers Drive B2C, B2C Fuels B2B

Digital Landia isn't burning cash on Facebook ads. Instead, we are activating 1000 + pet influencers who collectively reach millions of followers, paying them 20% commission on every subscription. AgenticPet offers two plans: $9.95/month for single pets and $24.95/month for multi-pet households. When a creator with 10K followers generates 500 subscribers, they earn up to $1,445/month recurring for as long as they keep their business active and showing progress. That creator becomes a long-term distribution partner, not a one-time campaign expense.

Every B2C user acquired through influencers becomes a pre-qualified lead for PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV) and its 1,200 + veterinary clinic network. As user density grows in each zip code, veterinary clinics see their client acquisition costs collapse by 90% plus, while gaining access to AI-educated pet parents who arrive with diagnostic insights already in hand.

"Influencer Hero's platform has proven it can scale affiliate programs for Fortune 500 companies, now we're bringing that enterprise firepower to pet tech," said Digital Landia CEO. "More B2C users make our B2B platform more valuable in their zip code, which drives veterinarians to promote AgenticPet organically. It's a flywheel that funds itself."

Why This Partnership Dominates

Influencer Hero brings battle-tested infrastructure powering programs for Disney, Toyota, and Samsung with 4.6+ star ratings across Shopify, G2, and Capterra. The platform provides AI-powered personalization, automated outreach, real-time earnings dashboards, instant payouts, and creator storefronts.

AgenticPet delivers 10 specialized AI agents (Behavioral Scientist, Veterinarian, Nutritionist, Blood Analysis, Radiologist, and five more) backed by 5 patents pending and a 146-page technical White Paper validated by 12 licensed veterinarians after 12 months of stress testing

Digital Landia provides its technology to PetVivo (OTCQX:PETV) with a 10-year exclusive white-label agreement, which in return allows Digital Landia to access 1,200+ veterinary clinics ready to deploy AgenticPet's technology.

B2B platform and promote SPRYNG and PrecisePRP medical devices.

The Numbers That Matter

$140 billion global pet care market with 900M dogs, 370M cats, 123M U.S. pet owners

1000+ pet influencers activated reaching hundreds of millions of engaged pet parents

20% commission vs. 30-50% ad spend : Performance marketing that scales profitably

10X+ ROAS proven across 400+ existing Influencer Hero brand partnerships

90 % + CAC reduction for veterinarians as geographic user density compounds.

Launch Details

December 12, 2025 : AgenticPet beta launches, invite-only via agenticpet.io/creators

First 100 creators : 25% commission for first 3 months, dedicated account management

Strategy: Build network density in top U.S. metros with 1000+ influencers

About the Partners

Digital Landia Holding Corp pioneers AI and blockchain solutions with 5 patents pending. AgenticPet represents its breakthrough consumer platform with exclusive 10-year PetVivo Holdings (OTCQX:PETV) licensing agreement. digitallandia.com

Influencer Hero powers affiliate programs for 400+ brands including Disney, Toyota, and Samsung. Rated 4.6+ stars across major platforms.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV)(OTCID:PETVW) manufactures and supplies innovative medical devices and therapeutics for horses and companion animals. Its flagship products-SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology and PrecisePRP are commercially available for veterinary use petvivoanimalhealth.com

