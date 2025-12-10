On 8 September 2025, the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) Development Group convened a high-level meeting in the City of London with representatives from 37 nations, including all G7 members, alongside the European Commission, NATO, European ParliamentGlobal Banks, and Ratings Agencies to discuss the DSRB.

A number of countries have now indicated their intention to begin the formal steps required to bring the DSRB into existence.

This phased pattern of engagement is standard in the creation of international financial institutions, which typically begin with a core group of anchor nations and expand as additional members join through charter negotiations and subsequent capital rounds.

The DSRB is designed to complement the European Union's SAFE initiative, offering a broader multilateral platform that brings together NATO and Indo-Pacific nations and mobilises global capital to build the balance-sheet capacity required to finance nations' defence spending and long-term resilience investments

The initiative continues to advance with governments, and a clear pathway toward the next phase of work: founding-nation discussions, charter development, and capital formation. The DSRB remains committed to supporting a stronger and more resilient allied industrial base through long-term, scalable financing.

