Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China zieht den Stecker - Lithiumpreis explodiert, Südamerika wird zum Gamechanger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
10.12.2025 21:39 Uhr
283 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc (CSHD LN) 
Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Dec-2025 / 21:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.6844 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24053360 
 
CODE: CSHD LN 
 
ISIN: FR0010510800 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0010510800 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CSHD LN 
LEI Code:   969500HTQQA2XGGEYB59 
Sequence No.: 410994 
EQS News ID:  2243626 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2243626&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 15:05 ET (20:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.