Vaad Hatzolo UK announces Orthodox Jewish Community protest Outside the Israeli Embassy in London Against Forced Conscription of Religious Jews

While the world celebrates the much-needed ceasefire in Gaza, very few know of the other problems remaining in Israel.

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, 11 December, 2025, Thousands of Orthodox Jews-headed by many rabbinic leaders-will protest outside ?the Embassy of Israel - London, calling for an end to Israel's violent wars, ?persecution of Orthodox Jews, and in particular against forced military conscription ?of peaceful religious Jews.?

"The world is unaware of Israel's horrific treatment of Orthodox Jews. From raids in Orthodox neighborhoods to checkpoints to arrests of Yeshiva students, Israel is persecuting the very religious people that it claims to protect," says Rabbi Green. "The Zionists should not force Orthodox Jews to fight in an army whose wars they don't believe in; whose values they oppose?.?"

The protesting Orthodox Jews hope to raise awareness of several key issues:

Israel forces the religious faithful to serve in wars for a state they do not believe in.

Israel is conducting raids and arrests in Orthodox communities, forcing Orthodox Jews to join the military.

The current Zionists-Israeli military policies violate Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights-conscientious objection is a protected right.

From its inception, the Zionist State of Israel was opposed to the Jewish religion. The attempts to draft religious Jews into an anti-religion army are the harshest steps taken to date to force thousands into Zionism, against their religious rights.

The organizers of the protest welcome everyone in the community to attend, and they are happy to participate in media interviews.

The protest will take place on Thursday the 11 December 2025

Time: 2:00 to 3:15 PM, (Peak of protest will be at around 2:45 PM)

Address: Kensington Road, London W8 4PU, UK. (Near the park, Kensington Gardens)

Location: Embassy of Israel - London

