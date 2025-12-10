Highlights
Cinto drilling permits have been granted by Peru's Ministry of Energy & Mines.
The diamond drilling campaign will target coincident geochemical and geophysical targets, including three key areas identified from a recent induced polarisation ("IP") survey.
Cinto is 15 kilometres from Southern Copper's Toquepala mine and 38 kilometres from Anglo American's Quellaveco mine, which produces > 300 ktpa of copper1. Cinto sits along the Incapuquio Fault Zone, which is associated with world-class porphyry deposits in the region.
Mobilisation of the drill rig and pad preparation will commence during December 2025.
West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) ("Solis Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of drilling permits at its 100%-owned Cinto Copper Project in southern Peru, paving the way for commencement of much anticipated drilling in the coming weeks.
Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Thomas, commented:
"We are very happy to have received permits to drill at Cinto. Cinto has an excellent combination of an outcropping mineralised footprint, proximity to globally significant copper mines and regional infrastructure. We are very excited to bring shareholders along Cinto's exploration journey."
Figure 1: Proximity of Cinto to Toquepala and Quellaveco operating mines.
Background
The Cinto project resides in the Cenozoic Porphyry Belt, 15 kilometres south-southeast of the Toquepala Copper Mine (Southern Copper Corp) (Figure 1). The Toquepala mine and Cinto project are both located along the Incapuquio Fault Zone, which is associated with several large porphyry deposits, including Quellaveco (Anglo American 60%, Mitsubishi Corporation 40%), Cuajone (Southern Peru Copper Corp) and Cerro Verde (Freeport 53.5%), Sumitomo Metal Mining 21%, and Peruvian investors 25.5%).
The Incapuquio Fault Zone is a major geological system in southern Peru, running parallel to the Andes volcanic arc and playing a significant role in the region's tectonic history.
Previous work completed in support of drilling programme
Solis Minerals has completed a comprehensive program of background work in support of identifying attractive drilling targets at Cinto:
- Magnetometry survey: a combined drone and ground magnetometry survey over Cinto has been completed2. The previously released survey shows magnetic anomalies south of an intrusive batholith contact with corresponding alteration detected from World View 3 remote sensing work. Areas of low magnetic response north-east of the batholith contact represent alteration that contains the area of visible copper mineralisation present at Cinto (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Field magnetic data. High magnetic response in red. Low magnetic response in blue shows probable alteration zones.
- Grab and channel sampling: previously released surface samples from Cinto reported assays up to 7.14% Cu with mineralisation mapped over a 200m x 100m area associated with significant alteration and structural deformation (Figure 4)3. Significant structures were evident with abundant copper mineralisation in historical artisanal workings. A channel sampling campaign was completed in 2025 that reported several high-grade assays4 (Figure 3).
23.4m @ 0.88% Cu (Channel 1)
16.8m @ 0.52% Cu (Channel 6)
26.5m @ 0.28% Cu (Channel 11), including 5.4m @1.0% Cu
Figure 3: Cinto permitted drill pad locations, IP conductivity and historical geochemical sampling (grab and channel)5.
- IP survey: was completed in July 2025 that identified three high-priority, large-scale untested drill targets6. The previously released survey provided a strong basis for a drilling in areas identified from magnetometry and surface sampling coinciding with chargeability and resistivity anomalies interpreted as prospective for copper mineralisation. The IP survey at Cinto comprised eight lines covering 16.2 kilometres in total, with data collected at 100 metre dipole spacing and 200 metre line spacing. Processing and 3D inversion of the data revealed:
Chargeability anomalies: up to 4x background levels extending to depth, most notably to the northwest of the grid, indicative of relatively higher sulphide content (Figures 3).
Resistivity contrasts: that align with NW-SE and E-W structures in the Incapuquio fault zone suggesting a structural control to the target zones.
Figure 4: LHS: Cinto surface grab sample 17142 with visible copper oxides and silicification returned 7.14% Cu RHS: Grab sample 17181 (1.0 % Cu) with copper oxides and hyaline quartz from outcrop7.
Drilling programme
Drilling will start by targeting coincident anomalies in Figure 3; specifically, the high-grade surface geochemistry / channel samples and priority IP targets depicted. The sequence of drillholes will be determined in consultation between Solis Minerals' exploration team and drilling contractor following a planned site visit in coming days. Seventeen drill pads have been permitted to allow flexibility to respond to results throughout the programme. The Company's water permit to support the drilling is expected to be approved by mid-December 2025. Approximately 2,500 metres has been budgeted (approximately 5 diamond drill holes) for this maiden drilling campaign.
Additional news flow can be expected from drill holes results for Ilo Este and Chancho al Palo (both 100% Solis Minerals) which will be released in December 2025 following receipt of final assays (Figure 5). Activity levels remain elevated at Solis Minerals in support of its objective to "Discover copper-gold resources that can host large-scale mining in one of the world's leading copper-gold regions".
Figure 5: Solis Minerals' portfolio of projects in Peru (blue boxes) with major mining operations and projects also identified.
This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Solis Minerals Limited.
|Contact
Mitch Thomas
Chief Executive Officer Solis Minerals Limited
+61 458 890 355
|Media & Broker Enquiries:
Fiona Marshall
White Noise Communications fiona@whitenoisecomms.com
+61 400 512 109
About Solis Minerals Limited
Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio in the Coastal Belt of Peru. The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities within this mineral-rich region.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Dr. Paul Pearson, a Fellow of the Australian institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Paul Pearson is the Head of Exploration of the Company.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this ASX release concerning Geological Information and Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Paul Pearson, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Pearson is Head of Exploration of Solis Minerals Ltd. and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the exploration activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Paul Pearson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Paul Pearson has provided his prior written consent regarding the form and context in which the Geological Information and Exploration Results and supporting information are presented in this Announcement.
Disclaimer
In relying on the cross-referenced ASX announcements and pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 5.23.2, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those announcements.
