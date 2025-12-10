Veea, Inc.: Veea and Viasat Mexico Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Mexico's Underserved Communities

Combining Veea's Intelligent Edge Platform with Viasat's Hybrid Networks Delivers Managed Wi-Fi and Edge Applications Across 1,600+ Communities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEA), a global leader in intelligent edge computing and connectivity solutions, today announced a transformative collaboration with Viasat Mexico to accelerate digital inclusion across Mexico's underserved communities. The alliance integrates Veea's VeeaONE intelligent edge platform with Viasat Mexico's extensive hybrid satellite and terrestrial infrastructure to deliver subscription-based managed Wi-Fi coverage and edge applications that transform basic connectivity into complete digital ecosystems.

The new solution leverages Viasat Mexico's proven infrastructure footprint of 1,600 satellite terminals supporting "Internet para Todos" (Internet for Everyone) services, 75 Smart Villages sites, and LTE service across 13 states. The first live deployment in Cuetzalingo has demonstrated measurable impact, marking the beginning of a nationwide expansion transforming digital deserts into thriving economic hubs.

Differentiated Technology Platform Creates Sustainable Digital Economies

Veea's VeeaHub smart edge devices create mesh networks that extend internet access through any combination of satellite, fiber, and cellular backhaul while hosting applications locally. This architecture enables AI-assisted telemedicine, smart agriculture, digital commerce, remote education, and environmental monitoring - all delivered from the edge for maximum performance and reliability in bandwidth-constrained environments.

"By combining VeeaONE intelligent edge platform with Viasat's proven hybrid networks, we're not just connecting people - we're unlocking human potential in communities lacking wide area coverage," said Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea. "This partnership creates sustainable digital economies in previously unreachable markets. Cuetzalingo today represents countless communities of tomorrow."

"This initiative takes our mission to the next level by transforming our connectivity infrastructure into platforms for economic development and social progress," said Héctor Rivero, General Manager of Viasat Mexico. "We're empowering teachers and students with educational resources, improving healthcare through telemedicine, and stimulating local commerce with digital tools. The impact is already visible in Cuetzalingo - digital transformation is changing lives while creating opportunities for local residents."

The collaboration amplifies Viasat Mexico's Embajadoras Mexico Program, which partners with local representatives to share knowledge and develop digital skills in connected communities.

About Viasat Mexico Viasat Mexico provides fast, reliable, and affordable internet access across Mexico through innovative hybrid satellite and terrestrial networks. The company serves 1,600+ communities with Internet para Todos services and operates LTE networks across 13 states. For more information, visit https://www.viasat.com/es-mx/.

About Veea Inc. Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) delivers secure edge intelligence that unifies connectivity, computing, storage, and AI-driven cybersecurity in a single platform. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea's VeeaONE intelligent edge platform enables organizations to deploy cloud-managed edge computing with multi-access connectivity, multiprotocol communications, multimodal AI agents, federated learning, and seamlessly integrating with enterprise and public networks. For more information, visit veea.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's business strategies, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Veea's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings which Veea makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

