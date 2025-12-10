Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's At-The-Market Equity Program (the "ATM Program") and voting results from its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, Canada.

At-The-Market Equity Program Update

From the effective date of the ATM Program to the date of this release, the Company has not issued or sold any Common Shares under the ATM Program. Furthermore, the Company does not intend on issuing shares under the ATM Program which remains in effect until expiry on December 31, 2025.

The ATM Program previously announced on July 15, 2025, allows the Company to issue and sell into the open market up to C$10,000,000 common shares from time-to-time through the TSX Venture Exchange or any other marketplace in Canada, at the Company's discretion.

Fixing the Number and Election of Directors

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5), and all five (5) of the nominees listed in LQWD's management information circular dated November 14, 2025, that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, which is a rolling stock option plan that permits the issuance of up to an aggregate of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from time to time, was approved by shareholders.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF. The Company is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to potential future sales under the ATM Program and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including statements with regard to the results of the Meeting, and the ATM Program. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

