Majestic Realty Collective Expands California Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty

CAMBRIA & SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Majestic Realty Collective, the largest Sotheby's International Realty affiliate group in the world by sales volume, today announced its strategic expansion along California's Central Coast through the acquisition of Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty. The move reinforces Majestic's commitment to intentional market selection of luxury real estate operations across the Western United States.

As part of this growth strategy, Majestic Realty Collective is unifying its Central Coast operations under a single brand: Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty. With this unification, Richardson Sotheby's International Realty, serving San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, will rebrand to operate under the newly consolidated identity. Majestic has appointed Chris Richardson, current President and Managing Broker of Richardson Sotheby's International Realty, to lead the combined team across the region. Richardson will be supported by Sales Manager Brooke Sutton. Leslie Dougherty, owner of Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty, will transition into a full-time Advisor role and remain an integral influence in the long-term growth of the company.

"Majestic Realty Collective continues to invest in markets defined by exceptional quality, strong demand, and enduring lifestyle appeal," said Scott Webber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Majestic Realty Collective. "The Central Coast is one of California's most desirable regions, defined by natural beauty, exceptional properties, and deep community roots. Unifying these talented teams under one brand allows us to elevate the client experience, deliver unmatched advisor support resources, and continue to strengthen Sotheby's International Realty's local presence."

With more than 1,290 advisors and 245 support associates across California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, Majestic Realty Collective brings significant operational horsepower, luxury marketing capabilities, and agent-development resources to the region.

"As we bring these respected offices together, our focus is singular: deliver a world-class real estate experience for every client and to empower our Advisors with the tools, leadership, and support needed to thrive," said Chris Richardson, President and Managing Broker of Richardson Sotheby's International Realty. "Joining forces with Leslie Dougherty's exceptional team expands our ability to serve the Central Coast with even greater reach, innovation, and expertise. We are poised to lead this market like never before."

"Aligning with Majestic Realty Collective ensures that our Advisors and their clients have access to the most sophisticated marketing and support systems in the industry," said Leslie Dougherty, Owner of Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty. "This transition honors the legacy we built in Cambria while empowering growth for our team. I am thrilled to continue as an Advisor and am excited for what this unified future holds."

The Cambria office will remain in place and all client services and transactions will continue without interruption as the brands integrate into a unified operation. Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty will have three offices with over 70 Global Real Estate Advisors, serving the diverse communities of San Luis Obispo County and beyond.

###

About Majestic Realty Collective

Majestic Realty Collective operates premier Sotheby's International Realty brokerages throughout the Western United States, including California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Its portfolio includes LIV Sotheby's International Realty, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, Desert Sotheby's International Realty, Richardson Sotheby's International Realty, Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty, Sun Valley Sotheby's International Realty, and Group One Sotheby's International Realty. In 2024, the Collective closed more than $13.5 billion in sales volume, making it the largest Sotheby's International Realty affiliate globally.

Media Contact

Tiffany Blake Fox, SVP, Marketing Majestic Realty Collective

435.659.7775

tiffany.fox@sothebysrealty.com

SOURCE: Majestic Realty Collective

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/majestic-realty-collective-expands-california-presence-with-strategic-acquisition-of-ce-1116572