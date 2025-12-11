Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") announced today that it will hold an annual and special general meeting of shareholders on March 4, 2026 (the "Meeting"), at which normal-course annual meeting matters will be discussed as well as matters raised in a purported dissident requisition (the "Requisition") made pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) by Talal Debs, the former Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro, who was terminated from his executive position and is currently under investigation by the Company for potential misconduct, X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. and X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP (collectively, the "Dissidents").

The Registrar of Companies for the Province of British Columbia has allowed the Company to extend the time within which it is required to hold its annual general meeting for the year 2025 by three months from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026. The board of directors of the Company believes that holding one Meeting to deal with both normal course annual matters and matters related to the Requisition is in the best interests of the Company and will spare shareholders the additional distraction and costs that would be associated with holding two separate shareholder meetings in quick succession.

The Meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on March 4, 2026. The record date for the Meeting is January 28, 2026. Shareholders of the Company will receive detailed information about the Meeting in a management information circular (and, as applicable, the Company expects the Dissidents may prepare and send a dissident's circular in respect of same) in advance of the Meeting. Shareholders should read the Company's meeting materials carefully before reaching a decision with regard to their votes. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action in respect of voting their shares.

The board of directors of the Company has adopted an amended and restated advance notice policy (the "Policy") to, among other things, provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company, including at the Meeting. The Policy is effective and in full force and effect from and after the date hereof; provided, however, that if the Policy is not approved by ordinary resolution of shareholders at the Meeting, then the Policy shall terminate and be of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting. A copy of the Policy is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an Environmental Services Company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding the date of the Meeting and the business to be considered thereat. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

