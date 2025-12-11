Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in New Hartford with Free Washes

Fifth Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in the Empire State

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its brand-new express car wash in New Hartford, NY at 8428 Seneca Turnpike .

To celebrate the opening with the community, the New Hartford location is offering eight days of free premium car washes from December 10-17. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for $9.97, for savings up to $40.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa proudly serves customers at 303 express wash locations across the United States, including five New York locations . The company will continue its expansion in the coming months with grand openings in Georgia , Montana , Florida , South Carolina , and more.

"We're thrilled to join the New Hartford community this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "Our goal is to provide every customer with an exceptional car wash experience that is easy, efficient, and enjoyable. This location is equipped with industry-leading technology to deliver a high-quality and consistent clean with every visit. We look forward to sharing Tidal Wave's car wash experience with the community during grand opening week and for many years to come."

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Thomaston, GA, December 10, 2025 - Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 303 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-celebrates-grand-opening-in-new-hartford-with-free-washes-1116571