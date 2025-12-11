Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Atlanta Furniture Taxi, a leading provider of residential and commercial moving and storage services in Metro Atlanta, has been named a 2025 "Best of Georgia Moving Company (Honorable Mention Winner)" by the Georgia Business Journal for the fourth consecutive year. The honor highlights the company's continued commitment to professionalism, reliability, and outstanding customer care within Georgia's competitive moving industry.

The complete feature can be viewed on the Georgia Business Journal website at GBJ.com.

The Best of Georgia Awards celebrate top-rated businesses across the state, determined by community nominations, verified user votes, and editorial evaluation. Atlanta Furniture Taxi's repeat recognition - following wins in 2022, 2023, and 2024 - underscores its standing as one of Georgia's most trusted and customer-focused moving companies.





Atlanta Furniture Taxi Wins "Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Winner" Award for Fourth Consecutive Year



"Earning this recognition for three straight years speaks volumes about the dedication of our team," said an Operations Manager from Atlanta Furniture Taxi. "Every move represents a family, a story, and a trust that our crew takes seriously. This award reflects the care and professionalism our movers show every single day."

Founded more than a decade ago, Atlanta Furniture Taxi has grown into one of the state's most reputable Atlanta moving and storage companies. The firm's licensed and insured movers specialize in both local and long-distance relocation, offering residential and commercial solutions that emphasize safety, efficiency, and transparency. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and many professional recognitions, the company has built a loyal base of clients throughout Alpharetta, Marietta, Roswell, Sandy Springs, and the greater Metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta Furniture Taxi's local moving services remain a cornerstone of its success, supported by modern equipment, professional training, and a philosophy rooted in traditional southern courtesy. The company continues to invest in technology, staff development, and operational excellence as it expands its footprint across Georgia.

The 2025 Best of Georgia award affirms Atlanta Furniture Taxi's long-standing reputation for dependable service and its ongoing commitment to raising industry standards.

