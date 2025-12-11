Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Myna Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Hawaii and recognized by Pacific Business News (PBN) as Hawaii's #2 fastest-growing company, has unveiled a new suite of AI-powered services to help local businesses improve marketing performance and streamline operations. This shift to AI-driven solutions allows Myna Marketing to provide more efficient, cost-effective tools that support business growth.

Sharing the news of the launch, Nick Ponte, Founder & CEO of Myna Marketing, said, "Hawaii deserves access to the same world-class AI systems being used on the mainland. We're bringing that here, now."





Myna Marketing Announces Full Suite of AI-Powered Services for Hawaii Businesses



The agency, which has built a reputation for delivering results through SEO, paid advertising, and digital strategy, now offers businesses a comprehensive range of AI-powered services. These include AI SEO services Hawaii businesses need to improve search visibility and increase traffic through advanced automation and data-driven insights. The suite also features AI powered advertising Hawaii businesses deserve, designed to accelerate campaign production, smarter targeting, and more efficient creative testing.

With tools such as AI SEO Acceleration, AI-Powered Ads, AI Content Marketing, AI-Powered Customer Acquisition Systems, and the AI Website Accelerator, these solutions deliver faster results and more accurate targeting, ultimately improving overall marketing effectiveness and helping businesses stay competitive in the fast-evolving digital marketplace.

"AI has changed the game", said Nick Ponte, "For the last decade, we helped hundreds of Hawaii businesses grow with traditional digital marketing. But today, the companies who win are the ones who adopt AI early. Our mission is to make sure Hawaii's business community doesn't get left behind."

With the unveiling of the new AI-powered services, businesses can now complete tasks in hours rather than weeks, significantly reducing time-to-market and enabling more consistent lead flow. As AI continues to transform marketing strategies, Myna Marketing's new services aim to help businesses reduce costs while improving the overall effectiveness of their campaigns.





Myna Marketing announces the launch of its new AI-driven marketing services



"AI allows us to do in a day what used to take an entire month," Ponte added. "That means lower costs, faster results, and a competitive edge for every client we serve."

Myna Marketing has already seen significant success in helping over 500 local businesses grow their visibility and revenue. The company's approach to integrating AI into marketing processes reflects its ongoing efforts to provide innovative solutions that benefit its clients.

"Our philosophy is simple," Nick Ponte said. "AI should handle the heavy lifting so business owners can focus on serving customers, growing their companies, and reclaiming their time."

Myna Marketing has been featured in Pacific Business News, Forbes, and Inc., with Nick Ponte being recognized as Hawaii Business Leader of the Year, underscoring the company's leadership and significant contributions to the local business community.

About Myna Marketing

Myna Marketing is a Hawaii-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid advertising, and AI-powered growth solutions. The agency helps businesses across Hawaii improve their online presence, drive traffic, and increase revenue through data-driven marketing strategies.

