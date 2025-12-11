Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Launches Shield Stratus: Cloud-Native Packet Filtering That Doesn't Play Nice With Bad Traffic

Lightweight, Elastic Enforcement Layer Delivers Full-Fidelity Visibility and Reputation-Based Blocking for Cloud Workloads

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today the general availability of Shield Stratus, a cloud-native packet filtering solution that inspects every connection and blocks known threats immediately without the complexity or re-architecture required by traditional firewalls.

Shield Stratus integrates seamlessly with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Gateway Load Balancer to deliver full-fidelity traffic inspection and reputation-based enforcement at the VPC layer. Unlike legacy virtual firewalls or flow sampling tools, Shield Stratus sees 100% of network traffic and blocks malicious actors at first contact, preventing data exfiltration and C2 communication before damage occurs.

"Cloud security has been too polite for too long," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "Traditional firewalls don't function in the way the cloud requires. Shield Stratus is built for cloud speed and scale without compromising visibility and security. This is the new age of autonomous enforcement for the cloud."

The Shield Stratus Advantage

Shield Stratus addresses critical gaps in cloud security by delivering:

Full-Fidelity Inspection

Inspects every packet, not sampled flows, eliminating blind spots

Reputation-Based Blocking

Leverages Intrusion's threat intelligence to block malicious, unknown, and untrustworthy connections based on calculated risk

Elastic, Cloud-Native Architecture

Deploys in minutes via AWS CloudFormation templates with zero ongoing maintenance

Observe and Protect Modes

Enables teams to start with full visibility before enforcing blocking policies

Unified Management

Centralized policy control and AI-powered insights through Command Hub across all Shield products

Built for Modern Cloud Teams

Shield Stratus is designed for security teams, MSSPs, and DevOps professionals who need egress filtering and threat enforcement without the operational overhead of traditional NGFWs. The solution supports hub-and-spoke architectures and multi-VPC deployments, all from a single Command Hub console.

Part of the Shield Ecosystem

Shield Stratus joins Intrusion's comprehensive Shield platform, which includes Shield Gateway (full-featured virtual firewall/NAT instance), Shield OnPrem (hardware-based edge enforcement), and Shield Endpoint (remote worker protection), all managed through the centralized Command Hub with unified threat intelligence and AI-driven insights.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield - a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion's exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network - providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

