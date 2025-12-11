MainStreaming has been officially recognized as a winner in the "Edge Tech Champion" category at The Fast Mode Awards 2025

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a winner in the Edge Tech Champion category for IMPACT at The Fast Mode Awards 2025. This recognition highlights MainStreaming's growing strategic relevance within the global telco ecosystem and marks a significant milestone as the company's first award in the telco and ISP technology space.

The Fast Mode Awards honour the world's leading digital infrastructure and connectivity providers, acknowledging outstanding innovation, performance, and measurable value across the telecommunications and technology landscape. MainStreaming's win reflects the company's ability to deliver tangible improvements in network performance, bandwidth optimization, traffic offload, and end-user QoE for telcos and ISPs adopting edge-enabled delivery across their networks.

In addition to this award, MainStreaming has also been selected for The Fast Mode 100 - Solution Providers Edition 2025, a curated list celebrating the 100 most impactful, innovative, and high-performing technology vendors advancing global connectivity. The Fast Mode 100 highlights companies delivering real-world deployments, measurable results, and strong momentum across telecoms, cloud, AI, automation, edge, IoT, and next-generation infrastructure.

These achievements come at a pivotal time for MainStreaming, as the company accelerates its internationalization strategy with a strong focus on the Asia-Pacific region. Over the past year, MainStreaming has established key partnerships with major telcos in Europe, such as British Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, and is now expanding its footprint across APAC, supporting operators facing surging demand for high-quality video, low-latency live events, and increasingly bandwidth-intensive OTT services.

Reflecting on the award, Ian Franklyn, Chief Revenue Officer at MainStreaming, commented:

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by The Fast Mode as an Edge Tech Champion for Impact. This award is a powerful endorsement of the value we bring to telcos and ISPs worldwide, particularly across APAC where the demand for high-quality, scalable, and cost-effective delivery is growing at remarkable speed. Our mission is to empower operators with an edge-native platform built for the future of streaming, one that enhances network performance, unlocks new commercial opportunities, and strengthens their ability to deliver exceptional digital experiences. This recognition reinforces that our model is delivering real results, and we are excited to continue expanding our partnerships across the region."

The Fast Mode Awards 2025 winners will be honored in person at LiveX Kuala Lumpur 2026, a one-day industry summit taking place on February 6 at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur. MainStreaming will attend to showcase its operational model: by allowing operators to host edge nodes closer to end-users, MainStreaming helps significantly reduce backhaul traffic, improve latency, increase delivery efficiency, and enable ISPs to monetize video delivery by becoming active participants in the ecosystem.

As MainStreaming continues its expansion, the company remains committed to supporting ISPs, telcos, broadcasters, and OTT providers with edge-based infrastructure purpose-built for video and capable of addressing the rising challenges of the streaming industry. The Fast Mode award represents a significant validation of the company's technology approach and its impact on the future of content delivery.

For more information on The Fast Mode Awards 2025, visit: www.thefastmode.com/awards/results

About MainStreaming

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process.

Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

