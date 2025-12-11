Bodor Laser Inc.: Bodor Laser Provides All-in-One Profile Cutting Solution for Structural Steel Fabrication

JINAN, China, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal infrastructure outlays and private-sector capital spending are fueling new growth in North American structural steel. Bodor Laser's integrated profile-processing solution - the U3000 and the Hicut Fiber Laser Cutter - is enhancing fabrication efficiency and precision for manufacturers across the region.

Bodor Hicut Professional Profile Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

Conventional I- and H-beam workflows are complex and prone to positioning errors, especially with intricate patterns. Bodor's solution unifies hole-making, beveling, notching, marking, and cutting into one automated cycle supporting continuous cutting, loading, and unloading. With Tekla integration and Intelligent Deviation-Correction Positioning, the system reproduces design details with high accuracy, ensuring smooth on-site assembly.

1. U3000 Professional Multi-task Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

The U3000 processes profiles, sheets, and tubes within a single machine. With a maximum processing length of 110.24 inches, multiple worktables can be added for uninterrupted loading, cutting, and unloading.

Key functions:

Profile cutting for standard and irregular structural steel

Sheet cutting for holes, straight cuts, and bevels

Tube cutting for hole-making, beveling, intersection and through-cuts

Optional steel base for flexible installation

2. Hicut Professional Profile Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

Engineered for automated I-beam and H-beam fabrication, the Hicut integrates loading, hole-making, notching, beveling, cutting, and unloading without manual intervention.

Highlights:

Rapid loading (<20 seconds) with intelligent zoning that groups workpieces by length

One-pass lock notching with optimal standoff; no secondary grinding required

Five-axis linkage and 180° reciprocating laser-head movement enabling full-angle, high-precision cuts



Both machines are deployed by structural-steel manufacturers across North America for infrastructure, machinery, and shipbuilding applications. Their performance and responsive service have earned strong customer recognition.

As of 2024, Bodor has led global fiber-laser sales for six consecutive years(Shenzhen Forward Research Institute, Sales Records of Laser Cutting Machines with 1000W and Above from 2019 to 2024, Consecutively for Six Years). Its core components-Bodor Laser (laser source), Bodor Thinker (control system), and Bodor Genius (cutting head)-carry a five-year warranty. In North America, Bodor continues expanding its service team and strengthening local spare-parts inventory to support manufacturers. A Bodor representative noted that the company will keep advancing laser-processing technology while reinforcing its service network to better meet regional demand.

