TPAY MOBILE: tpay Secures License to Offer Direct Mobile Payments for Government Services in Egypt





CAIRO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move aimed at promoting financial inclusion and providing new payment channels for all segments of Egyptian society, tpay, the leading value-added services provider, announced today the signing of Egypt's first license with the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to offer Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) for government payments.

This milestone represents a significant step in advancing digital payments in Egypt, allowing citizens to pay for essential government services such as electricity and utility bills, traffic fines, and civil registry services directly through their mobile balance or added to their monthly mobile bill. The initiative expands access to citizens who own mobile phones but do not hold bank accounts or cards, making essential services available anytime with simple and seamless steps, without complex procedures.

The framework agreement was signed by Ahmed Nabil, tpay General Manager, and Mohamed Shamroukh, President of NTRA, marking a key step toward enabling and operationalizing mobile-based government payments in Egypt.

"This development marks a turning point in enabling secure and frictionless payments for government services via mobile numbers," said Isik Uman, Group CEO of tpay. "Through this licensed framework, we are laying the foundation for a national digital payment channel that broadens access, improves convenience, and supports Egypt's evolving digital economy. Our mission as a payment connector is to simplify transactions and bring essential services closer to every citizen."

Financial inclusion data indicates that 76.3%of Egyptian adults already hold active bank accounts, while mobile and mobile internet penetration is nearly universal, highlighting a major opportunity to extend digital payments to even more citizens through mobile devices.

This licensed framework reinforces tpay's role as the main payment enabler for mobile-based government services in Egypt, providing a trusted, flexible, and scalable pathway for government fee collection, and paving the way for further growth as more government services transition to digital channels.

About tpay

tpay is the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), dedicated to empowering digital transactions and expanding access to services across the region. With presence in 30+ countries and partnerships with hundreds of merchants and operators, tpay enables simple, secure payments through mobile numbers. Trusted by global tech leaders including Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent and more, tpay continues to transform digital commerce and inclusion across META.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/105916c9-b2fa-40a5-b761-cd77d9830b49

For media inquiries, please contact: safaa.elbanna@tpaymobile.com