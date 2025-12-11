Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Basilea and Phare Bio enter partnership combining anti-infectives industry expertise with unique AI capabilities for the development of a novel antibiotic

Allschwil, Switzerland, December 11, 2025

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today a partnership with Phare Bio Inc., Boston (USA), a biotech social venture that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate antibiotic discovery and development.

Under the partnership, Phare Bio will deploy its Generative AI platform to design molecules with antibacterial properties that meet a pre-defined target product profile, which considers both unmet medical needs and the features relevant for potential commercial success of a future product. Following identification of molecules matching this profile, Basilea will assume responsibility for subsequent development and Phare Bio will be eligible to receive pre-defined success-based payments. This partnership represents a new model for antibiotic innovation, bridging technological advances in drug discovery with industrial expertise and economic sustainability.

Dr. Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer of Basilea, commented: "We are excited to work with Phare Bio and their innovative platform on the discovery of a new antibiotic. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to address the urgent need for novel antibiotics by advancing drug candidates with innovative features such as a novel mode of action. By combining Phare Bio's innovative AI-driven discovery platform with our proven drug development expertise, this provides a unique opportunity to deliver a new antibiotic with clinical relevance, commercial potential and a positive public health impact."

"This partnership is a watershed moment for the field of antimicrobial resistance," said Dr. Akhila Kosaraju, president and CEO of Phare Bio. "For the first time, we are aligning our cutting-edge AI drug discovery platform with a partner committed to developing innovative drugs to address the need for novel antibiotics. It validates Phare Bio's hybrid model of nonprofit innovation and private-sector partnerships as a viable route to solving one of the greatest public health crises of our time."

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

