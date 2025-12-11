Aukera Therapeutics Comes Out of Stealth

David Urech to join the board

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aukera Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage biotech spin-off from the University of Basel is officially coming out of stealth as it enters preclinical efficacy studies. It announced today that it has raised some CHF 4.5M to date and attracted new board member and investor David Urech. Other current investors include Kickfund and Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Aukera is focused on the therapy of neurological conditions associated with RAPTOR activity (regulatory-associated protein of mTOR). The company screened billions of compounds using AI-supported technology to discover a highly selective RAPTOR inhibitor modulating the mTORC1 signaling network - a new approach to selectively tackling a proven target with the potential for greater efficacy and favorable safety.

Aukera CEO and co-founder, Stefan Imseng, Ph.D., is pledging to pursue a therapy in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), a rare multisystem genetic disorder.

"TSC typically starts in infancy and leads to seizures and a plethora of neuropsychiatric symptoms," said Stefan, adding that mutations in TSC genes overactivate mTORC1 and lead to hyperexcitability of neurons in the brain. "Aukera's RAPTOR inhibitors dampen mTORC1 activity, which is expected to result in reduced frequency and severity of seizures, offering relief for TSC patients, families and caregivers."

The company plans to expand later to other indications with mTORC1 dysregulation, such as neurodegeneration, metabolic disorders, age-related diseases.

"The promise to change the lives of more than one million TSC patients, and the scientific excellence of the Aukera team, is why I decided to invest and join the board," said David Urech, founder and former CEO of Numab Therapeutics whose subsidiary Yellow Jersey sold to J&J for $1.25 B in 2024.

About Aukera Therapeutics

Aukera Therapeutics is developing the first RAPTOR inhibitors for the treatment of mTORC1-related pathologies. The company is a spin-off from the Biozentrum of the University of Basel, founded on seminal academic research from the laboratories of Professors Michael N. Hall and Timm Maier. Aukera pairs mTOR expertise with an AI-driven drug discovery engine built for complex and hard-to-drug targets. The company's lead program focuses on rare neurological disorders such as TSC. Future use of RAPTOR inhibitors include neurodegenerative, metabolic and age-related diseases. Aukera has received funding and support from Venture Kick, BaseLaunch, the Innovation Office of the University of Basel and Innosuisse.

Investor and media inquiries: Aukera Therapeutics O public relations GmbH Stefan Imseng O'Patrick Wilson media@aukera-tx.com (mailto:media@aukera-tx.com) o@os-pr.com (mailto:o@os-pr.com) +41 61 207 6081 +41 78 888 4332

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fa1d97a-8a6a-459d-8754-fc61e33c284f