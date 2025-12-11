Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
11 December 2025
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 31 August 2025.
Key Statistics for the quarter:
- Portfolio comprised of 17 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter (31 May 2025: 17)
- Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £13,472,681 (31 May 2025: £13,902,446)
- NAV per share has decreased to 72.86 pence in the quarter (31 May 2025: 75.18 pence per share)
Key Developments in the quarter:
- The Company received the fourth of five annual tranches of consideration for the sale of its 'A' ordinary shares in The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited ('HBC'). The consideration for the fourth tranche amounted to £75,259 in cash, a premium to the agreed minimum payment of £50,000, reflecting successful ongoing trading at HBC.
- During the period, C4C also converted £1,000,000 of short term loans into £1,000,000 of convertible loan notes issued by Bright Ascension. The new convertible loan notes bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum and are convertible into ordinary shares in Bright Ascension.
As at 31 August 2025, the Company's cash balances had increased to £821,582 mainly due to net loan repayments of £674,000 in the period. The Company has no debt.
Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.
UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS
As at 31 August 2025, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £12,204,479 and comprised 17 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:
Industrials (value: £6,352,416; 52.05% of Portfolio)
Construction & Materials
Carpenter Oak Group Limited
Civils Store Limited
Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited
TPS Investment Holdings Limited
Industrial Transportation
Emerald Specialist Logistics Limited
Support Services
AWPC Holdings Limited (trading as Ninety Days)
Hire and Supplies Limited
Flow Control Company Limited
The Security Awareness Group Limited
Rapid Retail Limited
Engineering
Morris Commercial Limited
Leisure & Travel (value: £491,785; 4.03% of Portfolio)
Recreational Services
The Real Outdoor Xperience Limited
Media (value: £200,337; 1.64% of Portfolio)
Exhibition Centres
The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited
Technology (value: £5,159,941; 42.28% of Portfolio)
Software & Computer Services
Bright Ascension Limited
Computer Application Services Limited
Craft Prospect Limited
EO MSP Holdings Limited
The loans and investments made by the Company to or in unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.
The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around £87.2million (£82.3 million) per annum and support approximately 486 (438) jobs.
Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 31 August 2025
Cost: £10,015,300
Valuation (including capitalised costs): £12,204,479
BASIS OF VALUATION
Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.
Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.
**ENDS**
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.comor contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
Lesley Watt, Finance Director
01985 201 980
ALBR CAPITAL LIMITED
020 7469 0930
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).