SEC Qualifies Company's Regulation A Offering for $40 MillionCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starfighters Space, Inc. ("Starfighters" or the "Company"), an innovative aerospace company operating the world's largest commercial supersonic aircraft fleet out of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, is pleased to announce that today the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") qualified the Company's Post-Qualification Amendment to the Offering Statement, which was originally qualified by the SEC on September 6, 2024.The Company is now seeking to raise up to $40 million with an anticipated December 18, 2025 listing on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "FJET", subject to NYSE American approval.How To Invest:• Those interested in learning more about the Company and the public offering should visit:• https://invest.equifund.com/offering/starfighters/details• Investors are not required to be accredited and any individual over 18 years of age is able to purchase shares.Why Starfighters:• Largest commercial supersonic fleet: Active F-104 Starfighters; only commercial company with sustained Mach 2+ flight and the capability to launch payloads to space.• Air-launch platform: Designed for reliable, cost-effective, faster payload deployment to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) versus traditional vertical space launches.• Multiple revenue paths: Near-term small satellite opportunities and hypersonic Research and Development/Test and Evaluation platform for defense and industry.• Customers & partners: Current customers include, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Innoveering, Meggitt, Space Florida, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.• Team: Includes Military pilots with 20+ years of supersonic flight experience and who have trained hundreds of other pilots."As the owner and operator of the world's only commercial fleet of F-104 aircraft capable of flying at MACH 2, Starfighters is at the forefront of the Space 2.0 Renaissance," said Rick Svetkoff, CEO and Founder of Starfighters and former U.S. Navy pilot. "With air-launch rockets in development through the Starfighters STARLAUNCH program, and as we expand operations in Texas and advance toward meaningful revenue in 2026, we believe that listing on NYSE American is the logical next step to scale our business. Access to the public markets will help us unlock additional opportunities for growth and enable us to strengthen our competitive positioning to deliver increased, quicker and more cost-effective access to low earth orbit for the commercial space launch industry with fewer regulatory hurdles and greater flexibility."Initial Public Offering Details:• Securities Offered: Common Stock• Offering Size: Up to $40 million• Price: $3.59 per share• Minimum Investment: $718 or 200 shares• Lead selling agent: Digital Offering, LLCAbout Starfighters Space, Inc.Starfighters Space, Inc. is the only commercial company in the world with the capability to fly at sustained MACH 2 and with the capability to launch payloads to space. Starfighters Space is an organization committed to participating in high-demand commercial space activities. Located at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Company operates a growing fleet of modified supersonic aircraft operationally configurable to act as the first stage lifting platform to carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. Additional activities include support research, pilot training, space flight training, and advanced scientific efforts including hypersonic testing as part of air launch partner development programs. Starfighters Space is working to position its capability to become the most cost-effective launch provider in the sector.For more information about Starfighters Space, Inc. please visit: https://starfightersspace.com/.About Digital Offering, LLC:Digital Offering, LLC ("Digital Offering") is a next-generation investment bank and a leader in crowd-financed public offerings. The firm partners with high-quality private and public growth companies to access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Digital Offering applies traditional investment banking best practices to the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act to maximize deal awareness and connect issuers with the right investors. Interested parties can learn more at digitaloffering.com.DISCLAIMER: The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular (the "Offering Circular"). A post-qualification amendment to the Company's offering statement on Form 1-A ("POS") relating to these securities and containing the Offering Circular has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") and has been qualified by the Commission. The securities offered by Starfighters are highly speculative. Investing in shares of Starfighters involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue.Starfighters intends to list the Common Stock offered under this Offering Circular on the NYSE American under the symbol "FJET" and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards. For additional information on Starfighters, the offering and any other related topics, please review the Offering Circular and the POS as well as the Company's other periodic filings with the Commission that can be found at https://www.sec.gov/search-filings. Additional information concerning risk factors related to the offering, including those related to the business and industry, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found in the section of the Offering Circular entitled "Risk Factors."FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company's ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company's application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company's expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company's method of satellite deployment, the Company's continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company's industry, the future diversification of the Company's revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Commission under Regulation A. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effect on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company's securities.ContactsMediaStarfightersSpace@icrinc.comInvestorsinvestors@starfightersspace.comDigital Offeringdeals@digitaloffering.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210439906/en/