United Lithium Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Swedish Minerals AB, Advancing Nordic Strategic Metals Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED LITHIUM CORP. ("United" or the "Company") (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 17, 2025, it has entered into a definitive Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") with Swedish Minerals AB ("SM"), an arm's length Swedish corporation, and the shareholders of SM, pursuant to which United will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of SM (the "Transaction").

Transaction Summary

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement:

United will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares (each, a " ") of SM. Consideration: In consideration for all of the SM Shares, the SM shareholders will receive an aggregate of 15,865,000 common shares (each, a " Share ") in the capital of United (on a pre-consolidation basis) at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share, and $427,500 in cash, payable as a $50,000 non-refundable deposit upon execution of the letter of intent (Paid), an additional $50,000 deposit (Paid), and the remaining $327,500 at closing, all on a pro rata basis. All Shares issued will be subject to applicable resale restrictions and Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") approval.

Upon Closing: (a) the board of directors of United will be reconstituted to comprise five members, with three directors nominated by United and two directors nominated by SM (the " "); and (b) Jonathon Franklin will be appointed President of the Company (the " "). Royalty: Upon Closing, United will grant a 1.75% net smelter return royalty on all current SM properties to Scandinavian Resources AB, an arm's length party to United, on industry-standard terms, not subject to dilution or reduction.

A transaction finder's fee will be payable to a third-party finder consisting of the lesser of 835,000 Shares (pre-consolidation) and the maximum number permitted under CSE policies, at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share, and $22,500 in cash, subject to completion of the Transaction and delivery of customary documentation. The finder is at arm's length to United and SM.

Strategic Rationale

The Transaction seeks to unite United's lithium development portfolio with SM's high-grade uranium and rare earth assets, spanning Finland and Sweden-two of Europe's most mining-friendly and energy-independent jurisdictions. The combined company will be positioned as a leading Nordic-based explorer supporting Europe's accelerating clean energy transition and nuclear power resurgence.

SM's uranium division controls one of the largest privately held uranium portfolios in the EU, including:

A 100%-owned, 3,258-hectare exploration-stage property near Ruka in north-eastern Finland. Project H (Finland): A 100%-owned, 3,644-hectare exploration-stage property near Oulankajoki in north-eastern Finland.



The properties are strategically located in regions with established infrastructure and mining activity, providing a strong foundation for future exploration and development.

Closing Conditions

The Transaction is subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence, board and management appointments, execution of the royalty agreement, and receipt of all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

"Andrew Bowering"

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-604-428-6128

About United Lithium

United Lithium is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://unitedlithium.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward- Looking Statements:

