Ontex: Laurent Nielly appointed as successor to CEO Gustavo Calvo Paz

Inside / regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, December 11, 2025 - The Board of Directors of Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) has decided to appoint Mr. Laurent Nielly as Chief Executive Officer, effective as from the end of Mr. Gustavo Calvo Paz's mandate as Chief Executive Officer at Ontex's next annual shareholders' meeting, on May 5, 2026.

Since 2021, Mr. Nielly has been President of Ontex's Europe Division, leading our retailer brands and healthcare business across Europe. Prior to that, Mr. Nielly led Ontex's business in Brazil. Laurent Nielly brings more than 25 years of experience earned in Europe, the US and Latin America and across companies such as P&G, McKinsey & Company, PepsiCo and Coty. He started his professional career in finance and strategy, and developed expertise in innovation and commercial excellence in addition to holding P&L responsibilities.

The Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Calvo Paz for his contributions to Ontex, both as CEO and - before that - as director. During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Calvo Paz led the implementation of Ontex's strategic transformation, with the divestment of its non-core activities and the optimization of its operational footprint and product portfolio. In doing so, Ontex took significant steps towards future-proofing its organization, with full focus on its business in Europe and North America.

Hans Van Bylen, Chairman of the Board, declared: "Under the leadership of Gustavo Calvo Paz, we have accelerated our strategic reorientation and have taken significant steps to strengthen our business and operations. The Board of Directors believes that Laurent Nielly is the right person to build on Gustavo's accomplishments and lead Ontex in accelerating its value creation. The Board and I look forward to working together with Laurent and the management team to achieve that ambition.-

Enquiries

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

For pictures of Gustavo Calvo Paz and Laurent Nielly, please check our media download center.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,100 people, with plants and offices in 11 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid- index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.