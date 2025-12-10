Kewaunee Scientific Corporation: Kewaunee Scientific Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

STATESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) today announced results for its second quarter ended October 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Results:

Sales during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $70,096,000, an increase of 46.8% compared to sales of $47,764,000 from the prior year's second quarter. Pre-tax earnings for the quarter were $3,453,000 compared to $3,931,000 for the prior year quarter, a decrease of 12.2%. Net earnings were $2,445,000 compared to net earnings of $3,008,000 for the prior year quarter. EBITDA1 for the quarter was $5,790,000 compared to $4,883,000 for the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.01 in the prior year quarter.

The Company's order backlog was $192.9 million on October 31, 2025, as compared to $184.4 million on October 31, 2024, and $214.6 million on April 30, 2025.

Domestic Segment - Domestic sales for the quarter were $55,224,000, an increase of 51.7% from sales of $36,409,000 in the prior year quarter. Domestic segment net earnings were $3,597,000 compared to $4,524,000 in the prior year quarter. Domestic segment EBITDA was $6,712,000 compared to $6,838,000 for the prior year quarter. Segment profitability was impacted during the period by lower manufacturing volumes across the laboratory construction portion of the business, offset by the addition of Nu Aire, Inc. ("Nu Aire"), who had a strong quarter.

International Segment - International sales for the quarter were $14,872,000, an increase of 31.0% from sales of $11,355,000 in the prior year quarter. International segment net earnings were $641,000 compared to $356,000 in the prior year quarter. International segment EBITDA was $860,000 compared to $592,000 for the prior year quarter. International sales increased when compared to the prior year period due to the continued delivery of large projects that were booked in prior periods, a trend that continues from the Company's first quarter fiscal year 2026 results.

Corporate Segment - Corporate segment pre-tax net loss was $2,515,000 for the quarter, as compared to a pre-tax net loss of $2,444,000 in the prior year quarter. Corporate segment EBITDA for the quarter was ($1,782,000) compared to corporate segment EBITDA of ($2,547,000) for the prior year quarter. Corporate segment EBITDA improved year over year, largely driven by the inclusion of $1,540,000 of costs in the prior year period results directly related to the acquisition of Nu Aire, Inc., which closed on November 1, 2024. In the current year period, the Company also incurred costs related to its strategic investment in its Corporate platform. These ongoing strategic investments in people, processes, and technology are intended to continue building out the Company's Corporate platform to support future anticipated growth.

Total cash on hand on October 31, 2025, was $13,679,000, as compared to $17,164,000 on April 30, 2025. Working capital was $67,830,000, as compared to $59,965,000 at the end of the second quarter last year and $64,651,000 on April 30, 2025.

The Company had short-term debt of $4,914,000 as of October 31, 2025, as compared to $4,773,000 on April 30, 2025. Long-term debt was $58,164,000 on October 31, 2025, as compared to $60,730,000 on April 30, 2025. The building lease from the Company's December 2021 sale-leaseback transaction accounts for $26,205,000 of the long-term debt on October 31, 2025, and $26,632,000 of the long-term debt on April 30, 2025. Long-term debt, net of the sale-leaseback transaction, was $31,959,000 on October 31, 2025, as compared to $34,098,000 on April 30, 2025. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio on October 31, 2025, was 0.88-to-1, as compared to 0.99-to-1 on April 30, 2025. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio, net of the sale-leaseback transaction, on October 31, 2025, was 0.50-to-1, as compared to 0.57-to-1 on April 30, 2025.

"As discussed in our prior earnings release, we expect volatility in project delivery timelines for the balance of the fiscal year and we saw that begin in quarter 2," said Thomas D. Hull III, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our quoting and booking activity remain strong, which is reflected in our backlog that remains near record levels, specifically for our Domestic segment. Nu Aire had strong financial performance in the quarter, which helped to offset this volatility in the legacy business, which is more tied to the construction market. This dynamic illustrates our strategy, which we recently launched with the acquisition of Nu Aire, to diversify through well-targeted acquisitions. This strategy will also allow us to provide a broader set of laboratory solutions to the market."

"While we still expect volatility in project delivery timing for the balance of this fiscal year," Hull continued, "we remain confident in the demand for our products and the strength of the markets we serve. Our current quoting activity gives us confidence that our backlog will remain strong through the end of the fiscal year, setting the company up for continuing success in fiscal 2027. Kewaunee's early repayment of the Seller Notes strengthens our balance sheet, positions us for further inorganic growth, and underscores our commitment to long-term value creation."

___________________ 1 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the table below for a reconciliation of EBITDA and segment EBITDA to net earnings (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended October 31, 2024

Domestic

International

Corporate

Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 4,524

$ 356

$ (1,872)

$ 3,008 Add/(Less):















Interest Expense

413

19

10

442 Interest Income

-

(133)

(156)

(289) Income Taxes

1,241

247

(572)

916 Depreciation and Amortization

660

103

43

806 EBITDA

$ 6,838

$ 592

$ (2,547)

$ 4,883 Professional Fees2

-

-

1,540

1,540 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,838

$ 592

$ (1,007)

$ 6,423

















Quarter Ended October 31, 2025

Domestic

International

Corporate

Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 3,597

$ 641

$ (1,793)

$ 2,445 Add/(Less):















Interest Expense

311

10

740

1,061 Interest Income

(2)

(180)

(29)

(211) Income Taxes

1,347

290

(722)

915 Depreciation and Amortization

1,459

99

22

1,580 EBITDA

$ 6,712

$ 860

$ (1,782)

$ 5,790 Professional & Other Fees3

-

-

350

350 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,712

$ 860

$ (1,432)

$ 6,140

















Year to Date October 31, 2024

Domestic

International

Corporate

Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 7,395

$ 819

$ (3,013)

$ 5,201 Add/(Less):















Interest Expense

854

40

20

914 Interest Income

-

(307)

(329)

(636) Income Taxes

2,005

526

(1,423)

1,108 Depreciation and Amortization

1,322

210

89

1,621 EBITDA

$ 11,576

$ 1,288

$ (4,656)

$ 8,208 Professional & Other Fees2

-

-

2,270

2,270 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,576

$ 1,288

$ (2,386)

$ 10,478

















Year to Date October 31, 2025

Domestic

International

Corporate

Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 8,319

$ 1,284

$ (4,065)

$ 5,538 Add/(Less):















Interest Expense

624

23

1,472

2,119 Interest Income

(2)

(311)

(39)

(352) Income Taxes

2,460

724

(1,508)

1,676 Depreciation and Amortization

2,887

195

47

3,129 EBITDA

$ 14,288

$ 1,915

$ (4,093)

$ 12,110 Professional & Other Fees3

-

-

574

574 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,288

$ 1,915

$ (3,519)

$ 12,684

___________________ 2 Professional and other fees incurred during the three and six months ended October 31, 2024 related to the Company's acquisition of Nu Aire, Inc. ("Nu Aire"), which closed on November 1, 2024 3 Professional and other fees incurred during the three and six months ended October 31, 2025 related to the Company's integration of its newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire

Adjusted Consolidated Statement of Operations Reconciliation (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended October 31,

As Reported

2025

Professional

& Other Fees4

Adjusted

2025

Adjusted

2024 Net sales $ 70,096

$ -

$ 70,096

$ 47,764 Cost of products sold 50,376

-

50,376

33,812 Gross profit 19,720

-

19,720

13,952 Operating expenses 15,613

350

15,263

8,302 Operating profit 4,107

350

4,457

5,650 Other income, net 407

-

407

263 Interest expense (1,061)

-

(1,061)

(442) Profit before income taxes 3,453

350

3,803

5,471 Income tax (benefit) expense 915

81

996

1,267 Net earnings 2,538

269

2,807

4,204 Less: Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest 93

-

93

7 Net earnings attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation $ 2,445

$ 269

$ 2,714

$ 4,197















Net earnings per share attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders













Basic $ 0.85

$ 0.09

$ 0.95

$ 1.46 Diluted $ 0.82

$ 0.09

$ 0.91

$ 1.41



Six Months Ended October 31,

As Reported

2025

Professional

& Other Fees 4

Adjusted

2025

Adjusted

2024 Net sales $ 141,200

$ -

$ 141,200

$ 96,157 Cost of products sold 100,550

-

100,550

69,717 Gross profit 40,650

-

40,650

26,440 Operating expenses 31,733

574

31,159

17,485 Operating profit 8,917

574

9,491

8,955 Other income, net 575

-

575

590 Interest expense (2,119)

-

(2,119)

(914) Profit before income taxes 7,373

574

7,947

8,631 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,676

130

1,806

1,626 Net earnings 5,697

444

6,141

7,005 Less: Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest 159

-

159

52 Net earnings attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation $ 5,538

$ 444

$ 5,982

$ 6,953















Net earnings per share attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders













Basic $ 1.94

$ 0.16

$ 2.09

$ 2.43 Diluted $ 1.86

$ 0.15

$ 2.01

$ 2.34

___________________ 4 Professional and other fees incurred during the three and six months ended October 31, 2025 related to the Company's integration of its newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, including the estimated tax impact

About Non-GAAP Measures

The Company includes non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share, in the information provided with this press release as supplemental information relating to its operating results. Adjusted net earnings represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for professional and other fees related to the integration of the Company's newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, Inc., and the corresponding tax impact. This financial information is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP-compliant financial information and may be different from the operating or non-GAAP financial information used by other companies. The Company believes that this presentation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share provides useful information to investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

EBITDA and Segment EBITDA are calculated as net earnings (loss), less interest expense and interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are calculated as EBITDA or Segment EBITDA less the impact of the professional and other fees related to the Company's integration of its newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, Inc., as discussed in more detail above. We believe EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA allow management and investors to compare our performance to other companies on a consistent basis without regard to interest expense and interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization or the costs incurred related to the integration of Nu Aire, Inc., which can vary significantly between companies depending upon many factors. EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are not calculations based upon generally accepted accounting principles, and the method for calculating EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA can vary among companies. The amounts included in the EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA calculations, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical consolidated statements of operations. EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings (loss) or operating earnings (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Sales offices are located in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local, Asian, and African markets.

Kewaunee Scientific's newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, is a leading manufacturer of biological safety cabinets, CO2 incubators, ultralow freezers, and other essential laboratory products that complement the Kewaunee Scientific portfolio. Founded in 1971, Nu Aire's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in Plymouth, Minnesota, with additional manufacturing capabilities located in Long Lake, Minnesota. The Company also maintains a warehouse partnership in the Netherlands and OEM partnerships in China.

Learn more at the companies' websites, located at https://www.kewaunee.com and https://www.nuaire.com/ .

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could significantly impact results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: our ability to realize the benefits anticipated as a result of the Nu Aire acquisition; competitive and general economic conditions, including disruptions from government mandates, both domestically and internationally, as well as supplier constraints and other supply disruptions; changes in customer demands; technological changes in our operations or in our industry; dependence on customers' required delivery schedules; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw materials and commodity costs; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, and natural disasters and other Force Majeure events. The cautionary statements made pursuant to the Reform Act herein and elsewhere by us should not be construed as exhaustive. We cannot always predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Over time, our actual results, performance, or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such difference might be significant and harmful to our stockholders' interest. Many important factors that could cause such a difference are described under the caption "Risk Factors," in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, which you should review carefully, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These reports are available on our investor relations website at www.kewaunee.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended October 31,

Six Months Ended October 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 70,096

$ 47,764

$ 141,200

$ 96,157 Cost of products sold 50,376

33,812

100,550

69,717 Gross profit 19,720

13,952

40,650

26,440 Operating expenses 15,613

9,518

31,733

19,431 Operating profit 4,107

4,434

8,917

7,009 Other income, net 407

(61)

575

266 Interest expense (1,061)

(442)

(2,119)

(914) Profit before income taxes 3,453

3,931

7,373

6,361 Income tax expense 915

916

1,676

1,108 Net earnings 2,538

3,015

5,697

5,253 Less: Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest 93

7

159

52 Net earnings attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation $ 2,445

$ 3,008

$ 5,538

$ 5,201















Net earnings per share attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders













Basic $ 0.85

$ 1.05

$ 1.94

$ 1.82 Diluted $ 0.82

$ 1.01

$ 1.86

$ 1.75 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 2,866

2,872

2,859

2,861 Diluted 2,990

2,974

2,977

2,971

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands)

October 31, 2025

April 30, 2025

(Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,594

$ 14,942 Restricted cash 1,085

2,222 Receivables, less allowances 59,017

62,384 Inventories 35,499

32,849 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,445

5,966 Total Current Assets 113,640

118,363 Net property, plant and equipment 23,155

23,174 Right of use assets 11,459

12,965 Deferred income taxes 3,831

3,994 Net intangible assets 17,063

17,831 Goodwill 12,487

12,487 Other assets 7,440

5,840 Total Assets $ 189,075

$ 194,654







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 1,117

$ 986 Current portion of lease obligations 3,448

3,371 Current portion of financing liability 827

788 Current portion of term loan 2,903

2,903 Accounts payable 22,660

27,033 Other current liabilities 14,855

18,631 Total Current Liabilities 45,810

53,712 Long-term portion of lease obligations 7,592

8,946 Long-term portion of financing liability 26,205

26,632 Long-term portion of seller note 22,681

23,537 Long-term portion of term loan 8,960

10,412 Other non-current liabilities 6,110

5,170 Total Liabilities 117,358

128,409 Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Equity 69,852

64,457 Non-controlling interest 1,865

1,788 Total Stockholders' Equity 71,717

66,245 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 189,075

$ 194,654

