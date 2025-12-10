Anzeige
WKN: 923130 | ISIN: US4928541048 | Ticker-Symbol: KEW
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 08:09
33,800 Euro
+1,81 % +0,600
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,40035,60009:56
PR Newswire
10.12.2025 22:02 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation: Kewaunee Scientific Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

STATESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) today announced results for its second quarter ended October 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Results:

Sales during the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $70,096,000, an increase of 46.8% compared to sales of $47,764,000 from the prior year's second quarter. Pre-tax earnings for the quarter were $3,453,000 compared to $3,931,000 for the prior year quarter, a decrease of 12.2%. Net earnings were $2,445,000 compared to net earnings of $3,008,000 for the prior year quarter. EBITDA1 for the quarter was $5,790,000 compared to $4,883,000 for the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.01 in the prior year quarter.

The Company's order backlog was $192.9 million on October 31, 2025, as compared to $184.4 million on October 31, 2024, and $214.6 million on April 30, 2025.

Domestic Segment - Domestic sales for the quarter were $55,224,000, an increase of 51.7% from sales of $36,409,000 in the prior year quarter. Domestic segment net earnings were $3,597,000 compared to $4,524,000 in the prior year quarter. Domestic segment EBITDA was $6,712,000 compared to $6,838,000 for the prior year quarter. Segment profitability was impacted during the period by lower manufacturing volumes across the laboratory construction portion of the business, offset by the addition of Nu Aire, Inc. ("Nu Aire"), who had a strong quarter.

International Segment - International sales for the quarter were $14,872,000, an increase of 31.0% from sales of $11,355,000 in the prior year quarter. International segment net earnings were $641,000 compared to $356,000 in the prior year quarter. International segment EBITDA was $860,000 compared to $592,000 for the prior year quarter. International sales increased when compared to the prior year period due to the continued delivery of large projects that were booked in prior periods, a trend that continues from the Company's first quarter fiscal year 2026 results.

Corporate Segment - Corporate segment pre-tax net loss was $2,515,000 for the quarter, as compared to a pre-tax net loss of $2,444,000 in the prior year quarter. Corporate segment EBITDA for the quarter was ($1,782,000) compared to corporate segment EBITDA of ($2,547,000) for the prior year quarter. Corporate segment EBITDA improved year over year, largely driven by the inclusion of $1,540,000 of costs in the prior year period results directly related to the acquisition of Nu Aire, Inc., which closed on November 1, 2024. In the current year period, the Company also incurred costs related to its strategic investment in its Corporate platform. These ongoing strategic investments in people, processes, and technology are intended to continue building out the Company's Corporate platform to support future anticipated growth.

Total cash on hand on October 31, 2025, was $13,679,000, as compared to $17,164,000 on April 30, 2025. Working capital was $67,830,000, as compared to $59,965,000 at the end of the second quarter last year and $64,651,000 on April 30, 2025.

The Company had short-term debt of $4,914,000 as of October 31, 2025, as compared to $4,773,000 on April 30, 2025. Long-term debt was $58,164,000 on October 31, 2025, as compared to $60,730,000 on April 30, 2025. The building lease from the Company's December 2021 sale-leaseback transaction accounts for $26,205,000 of the long-term debt on October 31, 2025, and $26,632,000 of the long-term debt on April 30, 2025. Long-term debt, net of the sale-leaseback transaction, was $31,959,000 on October 31, 2025, as compared to $34,098,000 on April 30, 2025. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio on October 31, 2025, was 0.88-to-1, as compared to 0.99-to-1 on April 30, 2025. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio, net of the sale-leaseback transaction, on October 31, 2025, was 0.50-to-1, as compared to 0.57-to-1 on April 30, 2025.

"As discussed in our prior earnings release, we expect volatility in project delivery timelines for the balance of the fiscal year and we saw that begin in quarter 2," said Thomas D. Hull III, Kewaunee's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our quoting and booking activity remain strong, which is reflected in our backlog that remains near record levels, specifically for our Domestic segment. Nu Aire had strong financial performance in the quarter, which helped to offset this volatility in the legacy business, which is more tied to the construction market. This dynamic illustrates our strategy, which we recently launched with the acquisition of Nu Aire, to diversify through well-targeted acquisitions. This strategy will also allow us to provide a broader set of laboratory solutions to the market."

"While we still expect volatility in project delivery timing for the balance of this fiscal year," Hull continued, "we remain confident in the demand for our products and the strength of the markets we serve. Our current quoting activity gives us confidence that our backlog will remain strong through the end of the fiscal year, setting the company up for continuing success in fiscal 2027. Kewaunee's early repayment of the Seller Notes strengthens our balance sheet, positions us for further inorganic growth, and underscores our commitment to long-term value creation."

___________________

1 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the table below for a reconciliation of EBITDA and segment EBITDA to net earnings (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Quarter Ended October 31, 2024


Domestic


International


Corporate


Consolidated

Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 4,524


$ 356


$ (1,872)


$ 3,008

Add/(Less):









Interest Expense


413


19


10


442

Interest Income


-


(133)


(156)


(289)

Income Taxes


1,241


247


(572)


916

Depreciation and Amortization


660


103


43


806

EBITDA


$ 6,838


$ 592


$ (2,547)


$ 4,883

Professional Fees2


-


-


1,540


1,540

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 6,838


$ 592


$ (1,007)


$ 6,423










Quarter Ended October 31, 2025


Domestic


International


Corporate


Consolidated

Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 3,597


$ 641


$ (1,793)


$ 2,445

Add/(Less):









Interest Expense


311


10


740


1,061

Interest Income


(2)


(180)


(29)


(211)

Income Taxes


1,347


290


(722)


915

Depreciation and Amortization


1,459


99


22


1,580

EBITDA


$ 6,712


$ 860


$ (1,782)


$ 5,790

Professional & Other Fees3


-


-


350


350

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 6,712


$ 860


$ (1,432)


$ 6,140










Year to Date October 31, 2024


Domestic


International


Corporate


Consolidated

Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 7,395


$ 819


$ (3,013)


$ 5,201

Add/(Less):









Interest Expense


854


40


20


914

Interest Income


-


(307)


(329)


(636)

Income Taxes


2,005


526


(1,423)


1,108

Depreciation and Amortization


1,322


210


89


1,621

EBITDA


$ 11,576


$ 1,288


$ (4,656)


$ 8,208

Professional & Other Fees2


-


-


2,270


2,270

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 11,576


$ 1,288


$ (2,386)


$ 10,478










Year to Date October 31, 2025


Domestic


International


Corporate


Consolidated

Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 8,319


$ 1,284


$ (4,065)


$ 5,538

Add/(Less):









Interest Expense


624


23


1,472


2,119

Interest Income


(2)


(311)


(39)


(352)

Income Taxes


2,460


724


(1,508)


1,676

Depreciation and Amortization


2,887


195


47


3,129

EBITDA


$ 14,288


$ 1,915


$ (4,093)


$ 12,110

Professional & Other Fees3


-


-


574


574

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 14,288


$ 1,915


$ (3,519)


$ 12,684

___________________

2 Professional and other fees incurred during the three and six months ended October 31, 2024 related to the Company's acquisition of Nu Aire, Inc. ("Nu Aire"), which closed on November 1, 2024

3 Professional and other fees incurred during the three and six months ended October 31, 2025 related to the Company's integration of its newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire

Adjusted Consolidated Statement of Operations Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended October 31,


As Reported
2025


Professional
& Other Fees4


Adjusted
2025


Adjusted
2024

Net sales

$ 70,096


$ -


$ 70,096


$ 47,764

Cost of products sold

50,376


-


50,376


33,812

Gross profit

19,720


-


19,720


13,952

Operating expenses

15,613


350


15,263


8,302

Operating profit

4,107


350


4,457


5,650

Other income, net

407


-


407


263

Interest expense

(1,061)


-


(1,061)


(442)

Profit before income taxes

3,453


350


3,803


5,471

Income tax (benefit) expense

915


81


996


1,267

Net earnings

2,538


269


2,807


4,204

Less: Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest

93


-


93


7

Net earnings attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

$ 2,445


$ 269


$ 2,714


$ 4,197









Net earnings per share attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders








Basic

$ 0.85


$ 0.09


$ 0.95


$ 1.46

Diluted

$ 0.82


$ 0.09


$ 0.91


$ 1.41



Six Months Ended October 31,


As Reported
2025


Professional
& Other Fees 4


Adjusted
2025


Adjusted
2024

Net sales

$ 141,200


$ -


$ 141,200


$ 96,157

Cost of products sold

100,550


-


100,550


69,717

Gross profit

40,650


-


40,650


26,440

Operating expenses

31,733


574


31,159


17,485

Operating profit

8,917


574


9,491


8,955

Other income, net

575


-


575


590

Interest expense

(2,119)


-


(2,119)


(914)

Profit before income taxes

7,373


574


7,947


8,631

Income tax (benefit) expense

1,676


130


1,806


1,626

Net earnings

5,697


444


6,141


7,005

Less: Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest

159


-


159


52

Net earnings attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

$ 5,538


$ 444


$ 5,982


$ 6,953









Net earnings per share attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders








Basic

$ 1.94


$ 0.16


$ 2.09


$ 2.43

Diluted

$ 1.86


$ 0.15


$ 2.01


$ 2.34

___________________

4 Professional and other fees incurred during the three and six months ended October 31, 2025 related to the Company's integration of its newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, including the estimated tax impact

About Non-GAAP Measures

The Company includes non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share, in the information provided with this press release as supplemental information relating to its operating results. Adjusted net earnings represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for professional and other fees related to the integration of the Company's newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, Inc., and the corresponding tax impact. This financial information is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP-compliant financial information and may be different from the operating or non-GAAP financial information used by other companies. The Company believes that this presentation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share provides useful information to investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

EBITDA and Segment EBITDA are calculated as net earnings (loss), less interest expense and interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are calculated as EBITDA or Segment EBITDA less the impact of the professional and other fees related to the Company's integration of its newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, Inc., as discussed in more detail above. We believe EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA allow management and investors to compare our performance to other companies on a consistent basis without regard to interest expense and interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization or the costs incurred related to the integration of Nu Aire, Inc., which can vary significantly between companies depending upon many factors. EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are not calculations based upon generally accepted accounting principles, and the method for calculating EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA can vary among companies. The amounts included in the EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA calculations, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical consolidated statements of operations. EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings (loss) or operating earnings (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Sales offices are located in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local, Asian, and African markets.

Kewaunee Scientific's newly acquired subsidiary, Nu Aire, is a leading manufacturer of biological safety cabinets, CO2 incubators, ultralow freezers, and other essential laboratory products that complement the Kewaunee Scientific portfolio. Founded in 1971, Nu Aire's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in Plymouth, Minnesota, with additional manufacturing capabilities located in Long Lake, Minnesota. The Company also maintains a warehouse partnership in the Netherlands and OEM partnerships in China.

Learn more at the companies' websites, located at https://www.kewaunee.com and https://www.nuaire.com/.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could significantly impact results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: our ability to realize the benefits anticipated as a result of the Nu Aire acquisition; competitive and general economic conditions, including disruptions from government mandates, both domestically and internationally, as well as supplier constraints and other supply disruptions; changes in customer demands; technological changes in our operations or in our industry; dependence on customers' required delivery schedules; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw materials and commodity costs; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, and natural disasters and other Force Majeure events. The cautionary statements made pursuant to the Reform Act herein and elsewhere by us should not be construed as exhaustive. We cannot always predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Over time, our actual results, performance, or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such difference might be significant and harmful to our stockholders' interest. Many important factors that could cause such a difference are described under the caption "Risk Factors," in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, which you should review carefully, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These reports are available on our investor relations website at www.kewaunee.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

October 31,


Six Months Ended

October 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net sales

$ 70,096


$ 47,764


$ 141,200


$ 96,157

Cost of products sold

50,376


33,812


100,550


69,717

Gross profit

19,720


13,952


40,650


26,440

Operating expenses

15,613


9,518


31,733


19,431

Operating profit

4,107


4,434


8,917


7,009

Other income, net

407


(61)


575


266

Interest expense

(1,061)


(442)


(2,119)


(914)

Profit before income taxes

3,453


3,931


7,373


6,361

Income tax expense

915


916


1,676


1,108

Net earnings

2,538


3,015


5,697


5,253

Less: Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest

93


7


159


52

Net earnings attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

$ 2,445


$ 3,008


$ 5,538


$ 5,201









Net earnings per share attributable to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation stockholders








Basic

$ 0.85


$ 1.05


$ 1.94


$ 1.82

Diluted

$ 0.82


$ 1.01


$ 1.86


$ 1.75

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding








Basic

2,866


2,872


2,859


2,861

Diluted

2,990


2,974


2,977


2,971

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)


October 31, 2025


April 30, 2025


(Unaudited)



Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,594


$ 14,942

Restricted cash

1,085


2,222

Receivables, less allowances

59,017


62,384

Inventories

35,499


32,849

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,445


5,966

Total Current Assets

113,640


118,363

Net property, plant and equipment

23,155


23,174

Right of use assets

11,459


12,965

Deferred income taxes

3,831


3,994

Net intangible assets

17,063


17,831

Goodwill

12,487


12,487

Other assets

7,440


5,840

Total Assets

$ 189,075


$ 194,654





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Short-term borrowings

$ 1,117


$ 986

Current portion of lease obligations

3,448


3,371

Current portion of financing liability

827


788

Current portion of term loan

2,903


2,903

Accounts payable

22,660


27,033

Other current liabilities

14,855


18,631

Total Current Liabilities

45,810


53,712

Long-term portion of lease obligations

7,592


8,946

Long-term portion of financing liability

26,205


26,632

Long-term portion of seller note

22,681


23,537

Long-term portion of term loan

8,960


10,412

Other non-current liabilities

6,110


5,170

Total Liabilities

117,358


128,409

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Equity

69,852


64,457

Non-controlling interest

1,865


1,788

Total Stockholders' Equity

71,717


66,245

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 189,075


$ 194,654

Contact:

Donald T. Gardner III


704/871-3274

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
