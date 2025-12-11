Lumexa Imaging Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. ("Lumexa Imaging") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $18.50 per share of Common Stock. In connection with the offering, Lumexa Imaging has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of its Common Stock. The Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "LMRI" on December 11, 2025, and the offering is expected to close on December 12, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers. Deutsche Bank Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers. Leerink Partners, William Blair, Capital One Securities, Fifth Third Securities and Raymond James are acting as bookrunners. PNC Capital Markets LLC, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.

The offering of Lumexa Imaging's Common Stock is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: [email protected] and [email protected]; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Common Stock was declared effective by the SEC on December 10, 2025. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Stock, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT LUMEXA IMAGING

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of diagnostic imaging services. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems.

