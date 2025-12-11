Omada Simplifies IGA Visibility with Access Intelligence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that its platform now provides enhanced capability for Access Intelligence that unifies the company's role intelligence and role visibility capabilities with advanced role analytics. This consolidation advances traditional governance by connecting visibility, analytics and remediation into a single, continuous operational loop.

Many organizations struggle with identity data scattered across HR systems, directories, cloud environments, and SaaS tools, creating fractured views. Omada's Access Intelligence resolves this fragmentation by consolidating identity and entitlement data from every connected source into one correlated view that reveals the full scope of human and machine access relationships.

Access Intelligence applies advanced analytics to interpret data and find emerging risks. It highlights how access is used, where policies diverge from practice, and which patterns indicate unnecessary complexity or excessive privilege. By inspecting factors such as historical changes, access patterns, and identity relationships, it uncovers dormant entitlements, hidden dependencies, and privilege drift.

These insights help governance teams assess and refine role models. Access Intelligence detects when boundaries drift - showing where roles have become too broad, redundant, or misaligned - so IGA programs can maintain models that accurately reflect current business needs and support simplified governance. Through real-time anomaly detection via continuous access correlation and ongoing hygiene management with embedded remediation, Access Intelligence enables organizations to proactively maintain role accuracy and governance effectiveness.

"Access Intelligence bridges the gap between IGA and business-driven security needs," said Michael Garrett, CEO of Omada. "By unifying visibility, analytics and remediation, it enables organizations to shrink their attack surface, maintain compliance and support business agility - turning static identity data into actionable insight that helps governance teams prioritize what matters most."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, visit https://www.omadaidentity.com.

